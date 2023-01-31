ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville gets GMA grant funding

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago

The city of Watkinsville gets $6 thousand in grants from the Georgia Municipal Association. Watkinsville City Manager Sharyn Dickerson says the GMA money will help pay for new equipment and fund training for city employees.

From the City of Watkinsville…

The Georgia Municipal Association is proud to announce the City of Watkinsville received a grant check in the amount of $3,000 to be used toward the purchase of equipment to reduce exposures related to liability and property damage. The city received another grant check in the amount of $3,000 to be used to purchase equipment and/or training to reduce the likelihood of injury to city employees. To be eligible for the grants, the city had to meet specific requirements associated with safety and loss control efforts.

The GMA Safety and Liability Management Grant program was introduced in 2000 to provide financial support to aid members in improving employee safety and liability loss control endeavors. The funds can be used for the purchase of training services or equipment that reduce the probability of claims. Since inception of the program, hundreds of cities have collectively received several million dollars to help fund the purchase of items such as bulletproof vests, training videos, confined space entry equipment, reflective safety vests, fire department turnout gear and camera systems for police departments.

The Safety and Liability Management Grant Program is made available to members of GMA’s property and liability insurance program, the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, and GMA’s workers’ compensation insurance program, the GMA Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund.

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, education, insurance and employee benefits, financing and consulting services to more than 500 member cities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oconee Enterprise

Bogart family protection center opens

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, a nonprofit providing free forensic medical examinations and advocacy for adult and child survivors of abuse and sexual assault, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 23 to open their Bogart location. It’s the third center in SANE’s jurisdiction. “We are offering full services in...
BOGART, GA
Red and Black

Athens commission discusses Community Benefits Agreement of mall redevelopment project

On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project. Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report. Although there will...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
valdostatoday.com

SK Battery exceeds hiring goal, expands workforce

ATLANTA – SK Battery America has exceeded with their hiring goal ahead of schedule and is looking to expand their Georgia workforce to over 3,000. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced SK Battery America (SKBA) has exceeded its hiring goal of 2,600 employees two years ahead of schedule for its two lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities in Commerce, Georgia. The company met its goal at the end of 2022 and is further expanding its workforce to approximately 3,000 over the next year to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.
COMMERCE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview

February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol

Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
GAINESVILLE, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call

A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
116K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy