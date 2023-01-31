ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Reuters

Banks battle to shed unsold buyout loans - sources

LONDON, Jan 31(Reuters) - Banks are whittling down a pile of unsold loans that backed private equity buyouts in the cheap-money era and trying to avoid heavy hits by refinancing the debt or selling chunks in secondary markets, bankers and investors said.
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.
CoinDesk

Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
Investopedia

Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts

The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
AOL Corp

How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times

If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep in a standard savings account. Don’t fret, and don’t make any hasty decisions. Experts have some simple recommendations.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

NBC Chicago

Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement

Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...

