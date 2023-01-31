ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bent Mountain, VA

On Valentine's Day 1986, my late husband Michael Lynn Preston Sr. and I lived in the Historic Gainsboro area of Roanoke City Virginia and our house was only a few blocks from the downtown area. It was a Friday and Michael worked the night shift. He usually slept until around 7 PM but on Fridays woke up at around 4:30 to go to the bank before they closed at 5 to cash his check. There was no such thing as direct deposit in those days so you had to go in person. At around 3:00 that afternoon it began to snow and it was sticking on the ground but not on the streets.
WSLS

Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke. It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach...
WSLS

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Taubman Museum of Art

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit at the Taubman Museum of Art. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, you and your family can watch dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing and more. You can also learn about cultural traditions and customs from Asia.
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
WSLS

Meet Oopie, 10 News’ Pet of the Week!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA introduced 10 News to Oopie, a big, sweet, 2-year-old who is available for adoption. Julie Rickmond, their Marketing and Communications Director said that Oopie is goofy, lovable, and would fit in great with an active family. If you’re interested in adopting Oopie...
WSET

ABC 13 breaks ground on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 is excited to announce our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is continuing into 2023. On Thursday, ABC 13 and our partners are breaking ground on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home as part of our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tune into ABC 13 starting at 5 p.m. to get all the details.
WSLS

Duck Donuts Valentine’s Day assortment now available

Love is in the air at Duck Donuts. Starting Feb. 1 and lasting until Valentine’s Day, you can grab the shop’s limited-time donut Love Assortment. Sweet treats for this year’s donuts include chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle, vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose and strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips.
wfxrtv.com

LIVE from Gobbler's Knob

WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of Art to celebrate …. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of...
wfxrtv.com

Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
WSET

Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
WSLS

Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
