On Valentine's Day 1986, my late husband Michael Lynn Preston Sr. and I lived in the Historic Gainsboro area of Roanoke City Virginia and our house was only a few blocks from the downtown area. It was a Friday and Michael worked the night shift. He usually slept until around 7 PM but on Fridays woke up at around 4:30 to go to the bank before they closed at 5 to cash his check. There was no such thing as direct deposit in those days so you had to go in person. At around 3:00 that afternoon it began to snow and it was sticking on the ground but not on the streets.

