ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Strikes, protests hit France in round 2 of pension battle

By JADE LE DELEY, JOHN LEICESTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBX4w_0kX5lJxm00
1 of 8

PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators poured by the tens of thousands onto France’s streets Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Unions had sought an even larger turnout than in the first round of protests this month, and at least in Paris that appeared to have been the case.

The nationwide strikes and protests, even on tiny islands, are a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron and his opponents. The government says it is determined to push through Macron’s key election pledge to reform France’s pension system. And strong popular resentment would strengthen efforts by labor unions and left-wing legislators to block the bill, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

In the capital, police said 87,000 people took to the streets — up from 80,000 in the first big pension protest on Jan. 19, when authorities said 1 million people demonstrated nationwide. Union estimates had doubled that figure.

The official number of protesters nationally on Tuesday was not immediately known.

The overall peaceful Paris march was marred by scattered clashes between a small group of black-clad radicals and riot police, who fired tear gas at Les Invalides, site of Napoleon’s tomb towards the end of the march that stretched across the city. Police reported 30 arrests.

Some 11,000 police were on duty for an estimated 250 protests nationwide.

“Today, the government is in a corner. It has only to withdraw its reform,” Erik Meyer of the Sud Rail union — one of eight which organized the march — said on BFM TV.

Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon celebrated “a historic day” of protests and predicted defeat for Macron.

“It’s not often that we see such a mass mobilization,” he said, speaking in the southern city of Marseille. “It’s a form of citizens’ insurrection.”

On the other hand, Macron on Monday defended the reform as “essential.” His prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this past weekend that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable.”

The protests were not limited to France’s big cities. On Ouessant, a tiny western isle of some 800 people off the tip of Brittany, about 100 demonstrators gathered outside the office of Mayor Denis Palluel and marched, he said.

Palluel told The Associated Press that the prospect of having to work longer alarmed mariners on the island with arduous ocean-going jobs.

“Retiring at a reasonable age is important, because life expectancy isn’t very long,” he said.

In addition to the protests, strikes disrupted services across France Tuesday.

Rail operator SNCF said most train services were knocked out in the Paris region, in all other regions and on France’s flagship high-speed network linking cities and major towns. The Paris Metro was also hard hit by station closures and cancellations.

Power workers also demonstrated their support for the strikes by temporarily reducing electricity supplies, without causing blackouts, power producer EDF said.

Jamila Sariac, 60, a civil servant, said the pension system should be left alone.

“Social protection is a milestone of our society, a milestone that the government wants to break,” she said, adding that strikes would more effectively pressure the government than demonstrations. “We owe it to our elders who contributed to the wealth of France.”

Construction worker Said Belaiba was among travelers whose morning train from Paris to the city of Lyon was cancelled, forcing him to wait. Still, the 62-year-old said he opposed the planned reform.

“My job is physically exhausting,” he said. “You can’t keep on over 64.”

Strikes also hit schools, with the Education Ministry reporting that around one quarter of teachers stayed off the job — fewer than in the first round of protests.

French media also reported walkouts in oil refineries. Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologized to its listeners because employees were striking.

___

John Leicester reported from Le Pecq, France. Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave

The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
The Atlantic

Why the French Want to Stop Working

If you want to understand why the French overwhelmingly oppose raising their official retirement age from 62 to 64, you could start by looking at last week’s enormous street protest in Paris.Retirement before arthritis read one handwritten sign. Leave us time to live before we die said another. One elderly protester was dressed ironically as “a banker” with a black top hat, bow tie, and cigar—like the Mr. Monopoly mascot of the board game. “It’s the end of the beans!” he exclaimed to the crowd, using a popular expression to mean that pension reform is the last straw.President Emmanuel Macron...
AFP

France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris

Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething. - 'Back on track' -  Monday's meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, is to build on "the positive momentum" seen since Albanese's July trip, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age

French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age. As France plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, protesters and police clashed across the country. People in France are protesting the government's plan to raise the retirement age. The march in Paris turned violent, with riot...
ARTnews

France to Return ‘Talking Drum’ to Côte d’Ivoire in Latest Repatriation

A wooden instrument confiscated by the French army in 1916 and housed at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris will be returned to the Museum of Civilizations in the Côte d’Ivoire in 2023. The instrument’s return marks the first time it will be in its country of origin in nearly a century. The Ivorian drum Djidji Ayokwe, nicknamed the “talking drum,” is a traditional musical instrument that was used by the Ébrié community to warn against danger, to mobilize for war, and to summon villages to ceremonies or festivals. It measures almost 10 feet long and weighs 940 pounds. The return is...
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
WHIO Dayton

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
BBC

Italian fugitive Edgardo Greco tracked down as pizza maker after 16 years

A convicted Italian mafia killer on the run since 2006 has been caught in France, having hidden in plain sight as a pizza chef for at least three years. Edgardo Greco's capture in Saint-Étienne is the second high-profile mafia arrest by Italian authorities in a matter of weeks. Matteo...
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
GW Hatchet

Polish attorney, activist talks democracy in Poland

A Polish attorney specializing in constitutional and European law spoke about the challenges facing the Polish democracy Wednesday. Michał Wawrykiewicz, a legal and political analyst and social activist in Poland, said the Polish government has been slowly chipping away at democratic judiciary systems in the country, causing concern for legal practitioners and the civilian population at large. The Elliott School of International Affairs’ Illiberalism Studies Program organized the hybrid event at the Elliott School, which was moderated by Marlene Laruelle, the director of the program.
The Associated Press

Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run

PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ’ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
The Associated Press

Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco signed deals Thursday on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco, among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco is an ally to Western...
The Associated Press

Global report highlights link between corruption, violence

BERLIN (AP) — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95 % of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy