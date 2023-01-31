A Pettis County man arrested last year with what investigators called a substantial amount of methamphetamine and Fentanyl pleads guilty. Daniel Howard, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years on the trafficking charge and seven years each on the possession charges but will be allowed to serve all five sentences concurrently.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO