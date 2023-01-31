ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night

Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point

Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
HIGH POINT, MO
kjluradio.com

Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties

Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged with the shooting death of girlfriend hearing rescheduled

Jefferson City — The man charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend appeared in Cole County Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was rescheduled for February 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In November 2022, prosecutors charged Wilber with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing meth & Fentanyl

A Pettis County man arrested last year with what investigators called a substantial amount of methamphetamine and Fentanyl pleads guilty. Daniel Howard, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years on the trafficking charge and seven years each on the possession charges but will be allowed to serve all five sentences concurrently.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Threat not intended for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, says police

Jefferson City police said a threat was not meant for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. Dave Williams sent a press release explaining the situation. He said the Jefferson City Police Department's Community Services Unit worked with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit. They determined the threat was meant for a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Fire heavily damages Hallsville mobile home

Boone County firefighters fought a mobile home fire on Tuesday morning. Dispatch sent crews to Highway OO in Hallsville at 9:28 am. There were three people and two dogs in the trailer. The people were not hurt, but the dogs had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators were talking...
HALLSVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reassembles after 6 month absence

COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the return of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board at Columbia City Hall. Columbia city leaders created the board to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community. The board planned to hold their first of 2 training sessions Wednesday at 5:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
krcgtv.com

Six pounds of meth seized, several arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A multi-year investigation lead to six pounds of methamphetamine being seized. According to a release Friday from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, several search warrants were executed on January 19, in the Higbee, Randolph County area. As a result of the search, six pounds of purported...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman injured in crash on Highway WW

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

