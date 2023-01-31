Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
krcgtv.com
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
krcgtv.com
JCPD announces passing of K-9 Drax: "He will be sorely missed"
The Jefferson City Police Department shared the news that a K-9 member of their team has died. A press release from the department said that K-9 Drax died on January 31 after a two-month illness. Drax, a German Shephard, was born in 2018 in Hungary. Drax was trained at Shallow...
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
krcgtv.com
Man charged with the shooting death of girlfriend hearing rescheduled
Jefferson City — The man charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend appeared in Cole County Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was rescheduled for February 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In November 2022, prosecutors charged Wilber with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for...
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing meth & Fentanyl
A Pettis County man arrested last year with what investigators called a substantial amount of methamphetamine and Fentanyl pleads guilty. Daniel Howard, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years on the trafficking charge and seven years each on the possession charges but will be allowed to serve all five sentences concurrently.
krcgtv.com
Threat not intended for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, says police
Jefferson City police said a threat was not meant for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. Dave Williams sent a press release explaining the situation. He said the Jefferson City Police Department's Community Services Unit worked with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit. They determined the threat was meant for a...
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
krcgtv.com
Defendant in Santulli hazing case to get jury from Warren County
BOONE COUNTY — A judge in Boone County has allowed an outside jury to hear the case against one of the defendants charged in the hazing of University of Missouri student Danny Santulli. Judge Joshua Devine ruled in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Benjamin Karl's...
lakeexpo.com
Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
krcgtv.com
School resource officer helping to investigate threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department said they are assisting in the investigation of a threat made at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. David Williams said the school resource officer has been made aware of a threat and is working with Jefferson City school district officials. According...
krcgtv.com
Fire heavily damages Hallsville mobile home
Boone County firefighters fought a mobile home fire on Tuesday morning. Dispatch sent crews to Highway OO in Hallsville at 9:28 am. There were three people and two dogs in the trailer. The people were not hurt, but the dogs had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators were talking...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reassembles after 6 month absence
COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the return of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board at Columbia City Hall. Columbia city leaders created the board to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community. The board planned to hold their first of 2 training sessions Wednesday at 5:30 p.m....
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
krcgtv.com
Six pounds of meth seized, several arrested
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A multi-year investigation lead to six pounds of methamphetamine being seized. According to a release Friday from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, several search warrants were executed on January 19, in the Higbee, Randolph County area. As a result of the search, six pounds of purported...
krcgtv.com
Part of Columbia's West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
The City of Columbia announced that part of Ash Street would be closed on Thursday. Crews will remove a hazardous tree from the 300 block of West Ash. That work will require the closure of the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 am and 3 pm on Thursday, February 2.
krcgtv.com
Mobile simulation unit takes emergency responder training on the road to rural Missouri
One way to improve health care in Missouri’s rural communities is to expand the skills of local providers. University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Extension are joining forces to help save lives by taking training on the road to hundreds of Missouri’s rural emergency medical technicians and first responders.
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
Woman injured in crash on Highway WW
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
