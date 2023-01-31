ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Healey offers sympathetic ear in business address to Associated Industries of Mass.

By Chris Lisinski
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWhHH_0kX5k1uU00

NEWTON — Three weeks into her tenure in the corner office, Gov. Maura Healey told business leaders her administration is ready to "do more" to address their pressing concerns and targeted workforce strain, tax relief and health care investment as broad areas of focus.

Addressing hundreds of business leaders last week, Healey said she is keyed into their concerns about competitiveness, tax burdens, a shortage of employees, runaway housing prices and unreliable transportation services. But her speech included few specifics about what her nascent administration will do to tackle those issues.

The new governor said her address at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts event came at "a pivotal time for our state, particularly with all that you are confronting day in and day out."

"We are the greatest state in this country. I also know we have to be honest about the realities, and the fact is, Massachusetts is expensive — high housing costs, high child care costs, high electricity costs, unreliable transportation. Remote work flexibilities, as wonderful as they have been, also have changed dynamics within a workforce," Healey said, adding that due to a confluence of potent inflation, widespread hiring challenges and economic upheaval, "We know it hasn't been easy."

Business leaders call for more discussion about economic health

Higher-ups at AIM, an influential business group, have called for undertaking a "more expansive discussion about what constitutes economic health" for Massachusetts, including not just competitiveness — a theme Healey targeted in her remarks — but also ways to make the Bay State affordable and attractive for workers.

The group called in December for lawmakers and the new Healey administration to revisit and approve a suite of proposed tax reforms Gov. Charlie Baker pursued, including breaks for renters, seniors and caregivers and changes to the state's estate tax. Those tax policies were shelved over apparent affordability concerns but supporters of the proposals say the state's fiscal condition is strong enough to support the changes.

Getting to and from the Cape:State settles on design type for new Sagamore, Bourne bridges. Here is the latest.

In its list of priorities, AIM also urged state government to reduce the individual income tax rate by an unspecified amount, deploy American Rescue Plan Act funds to reduce unemployment insurance system debt, overhaul regulations to promote new housing development and boost spending on workplace training.

Healey made tax reform and relief a central promise of her campaign, and she told assembled business leaders her "position on this has not changed."

"We need tax reform. We need tax relief. Making Massachusetts more competitive and attractive means doing just that," Healey said.

She did not specify tax changes she wants to pursue. Asked after the event when she would file legislation on that topic, Healey replied, "We've got a budget coming in just a matter of weeks, so we're working on that."

A place to live:Cape Cod strip malls could help with housing crisis. Here is one in Yarmouth.

The state's highest-earning residents now also face a greater tax rate on household income above $1 million following voter approval of the long-debated surtax in November.

How will the new surtax on highest earners be used?

As policymakers begin to grapple with the best way to make use of that revenue, Healey — who will file her own state budget proposal by March 1 and get a chance to amend or veto any final version — signaled she wants to ensure the money goes solely toward education and transportation uses.

The constitutional amendment voters enacted calls for the newly generated funds to go toward those two specific areas of investment, but final appropriation authority rests with the Legislature, where top Democrats have offered varying levels of commitment to using the new money entirely to supplement, rather than replace or rearrange, existing spending.

Cape Cod business:Whiskey, literature and Alcoholics Anonymous: Life of a 90-year-old Cape Cod restaurateur

"Now that the voters have decided, the key is making sure that that money, that return on investment, is actually happening, that the money that comes in is going toward education and transportation," Healey said. "This will make Massachusetts a more attractive place for businesses to stay and families to benefit from."

One idea Healey first flagged in her inaugural address and mentioned again Thursday is a new "MassReconnect" program, which the governor has said would be funded in her first annual budget and will help better align job training services with what companies need.

Existing workforce development programs seen by some as not meeting needs

State-supported workforce development programs are already on the radar for many employers. In November, the current head of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation cautioned that the existing distribution — which he described as "like 26 different workforce programs governed by 12 different agencies" — made it difficult to meet the needs of business leaders.

Healey also made brief mention Thursday of a FutureSkills state program that will connect job-seekers, employers and training providers. The program's website describes it as "a once-in-a-lifetime, $200 million investment in worker skills training to expand opportunity for employers and jobseekers."

"This is a new moment, and we know we need to do more, especially when it comes to supporting our workforce," Healey said. "There isn't a space and industry that isn't suffering when it comes to workforce. Our growing industries need more trained workers."

Sustainable business:Martha's Vineyard firm succeeds with people, planet, profits. Here's how.

Another priority Healey described Thursday is ramping up the executive branch's work to secure available federal grant dollars, which she described as "really, really important funding that can really help us take off here in Massachusetts."

"I want us competing at new, historic levels for this kind of funding," Healey said, pointing to the CHIPS and Science Act that President Joe Biden signed last year.

A few high-profile bids for federal infrastructure grant money have already stumbled in Massachusetts. Federal regulators rejected two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers applications for funding to support replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges to Cape Cod. The U.S. Department of Transportation declined a joint state-city of Boston request for $1.2 billion in grants toward a massive multimodal project in Allston.

The governor flagged health care investment as another area where she wants to see action. Asked by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs Michael Caljouw about making health care more affordable, Healey replied that despite the Bay State's well-documented health care successes, her focus will be on "looking to find ways to drive down costs."

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news.Download our free app.

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts legislation to reform state law to prevent unjust deprivation from homeowners

“Legislation to protect Massachusetts homeowners from unjust home equity theft practices by private, for-profit corporations has been refiled. The bill seeks to prevent foreclosures on municipal tax liens which result in a homeowner losing 100 percent of their earned equity. Municipalities currently sell tax liens to private companies who then seek to recoup the outstanding debt, plus exorbitant fees, or pursue foreclosure through land court. In several instances, Massachusetts homeowners have lost their residence and the entirety of their earned equity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Big tax law changes needed to help state compete

Quintupling the estate tax threshold, slashing the capital gains tax rate, and expanding use of a single sales factor apportionment lead the tax reform ideas embraced Wednesday by one of the region's leading business groups and an organization representing public accountants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control

WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs

BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey has yet to commit details on Mass. tax relief package

Gov. Maura Healey, who vowed on the campaign trail to make tax relief her day one priority, stopped short of committing to concrete measures in a radio interview Tuesday. Healey has voiced broad support for tax cuts or expanded credits to help the most vulnerable Bay Staters — including seniors, families and renters — and boost Massachusetts’ competitive edge, largely mirroring former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful tax relief package last year. Healey, for example, supports raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy