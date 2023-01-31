The Whaling Museum asked people to share family stories. The results were surprising.

NEW BEDFORD - In August, the whaling museum asked community members to participate in "Common Ground: a Community Mosaic,” an oral history project and exhibition aiming to create a full picture of the SouthCoast region and its residents through story collection.

“It's exciting. It's really great to see it come together,” said Naomi Slipp, Douglas and Cynthia Crocker Endowed Chair for the Chief Curator.

“I think that we've really managed to create an archive that reflects the community and that's continuing to grow, which is exciting.”

Spotlighting 60 stories from 60 different storytellers from Greater New Bedford and across the SouthCoast, the exhibit presents an inclusive, celebratory accounting of the lived experiences of the SouthCoast population in an effort to find “common ground” within the area.

The stories have been sorted into 15 themes including business, maritime arts and culture, neighborhoods, environment, community activism, family stories and women's lives.

The archive, designed by Katherine Casey, is also accessible and searchable online, according to Slipp, for anyone to listen to any of the currently cataloged stories on the website. “We're still actively cataloging stories we get and adding them to that archive,” she said.

Slipp said the transcripts of stories are produced using an outside contracted firm, which listens to audio and adds in grammatical marks and attempts to identify place names and people. She said if people find errors in transcription, especially for pronouns, to report them to commonground@whalingmuseum.org.

The text can be translated into any language, however if the storyteller is English, that will be the audio that the listener will hear.

Archiving present day history

Founded in 1903 as the Old Dartmouth Historical Society, the New Bedford Whaling Museum has spent over 100 years collecting and interpreting the history of the region.

According to Slipp, the project was conceived by Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes, former Curator of Social History and executed in partnership with Michael Lapides, Director of Digital Engagement.

“I think this project demonstrates kind of the richness of the history here and the current communities that call the area home,” Slipp said.

“It shows just how important it is to not to stay stuck in the past, but look at and think about how we see the histories we're making today.”

With over 300 stories collected so far, Slipp said the individuals describe their personal history and ties to their community.

Stories include tribal presence of Wampanoag people, historic settlement by Quaker, French, Polish, Italian communities as well as Azorean, Cape Verdean, Central American and Caribbean immigration, among many others.

Hearing New Bedford's diverse stories

As of January 2023, project partners include SouthCoast Artist Index, 20mi2, Our Lady of the Assumption, the New Bedford Free Public Library, Joseph Abboud Manufacturing, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Fairhaven, the Westport Free Public Library, Hong Meas, the SouthCoast LGBTQ+ Network and the Bethel AME Church.

“I want people to see the diversity of the communities around them and become curious about the people that they encounter every day and feel moved to engage more with their neighbors and connect with people that they see,” Slipp added.

Within the exhibit, there are also some items donated to go along with the selected stories such as a cymbal and drumstick from Joaquim Santos, a Cape Verdean drummer.

There’s a stitched doll by New Bedford’s Elsie Fraga, 90, who recalls a memory in kindergarten where they had to bring a sock, a needle and thread and make a doll.

A story by Eugene Monteiro talks about how his father had to drop out of school in tenth grade and how important education was from then on in his family. A Howard University diploma, a high school yearbook from Dartmouth High and a newspaper clipping from when his father was awarded a high school diploma posthumously are companion pieces to that story.

“It gives me chills. It brings it alive in a way that the voice and the words are important, but then there's something tangible about that history,” Slipp said.

She also hopes that the exhibit will encourage more people from the community to access their traveling booth and website to record more stories for the archives.

“The exhibition really demonstrates that everyone is connected and committed to their lives and their relationships here,” she said.

“We all have a story to tell and a place we all belong.”

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports.