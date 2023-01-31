ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lucky in lottery? These are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

What are the luckiest states to play the Mega Millions in? Has a jackpot winner ever come for your state? We got you covered.

Since this lottery began with its first drawing back on May 17, 2002, a jackpot has been won 207 times by 233 winning tickets. Twenty-one of the jackpots were shared by multiple winners. In fact, that very first drawing produced a $28 million winner in Illinois.

Twenty-nine states have had Mega Millions winners, with 19 having multiple winners. However, 17 states have yet to have a jackpot winner, as well as District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states do not participate in the Mega Millions: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. However, a lottery player from Alabama did win the Mega Millions back in 2003. How? The Painter family drove from Geraldine, Alabama to nearby Georgia to purchase the winning ticket.

Luckiest Mega Millions states

In the 20-plus years that Mega Millions has been held, these states have won the most Mega Millions jackpots, according to the Mega Millions website:

  • New York – 42
  • California – 37
  • New Jersey – 25
  • Ohio – 20
  • Michigan – 18
  • Georgia – 15
  • Illinois – 14
  • Texas – 14
  • Maryland – 11
  • Virginia – 10
  • Washington – 5
  • Massachusetts – 5
  • Florida – 4
  • Pennsylvania – 3
  • Arizona – 2
  • Kansas – 2
  • Missouri – 2
  • North Carolina – 2
  • Tennessee – 2
  • Alabama – 1
  • Arkansas – 1
  • Idaho – 1
  • Indiana – 1
  • Maine – 1
  • Minnesota – 1
  • New Hampshire – 1
  • Rhode Island – 1
  • South Carolina – 1
  • Wisconsin – 1

Unluckiest Mega Millions states

Seventeen states have yet to have a Mega Millions winner. They are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

It's worth noting that Mississippi only started its lottery in 2019 and began selling Mega Millions tickets in 2020.

Source: MegaMillions.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lucky in lottery? These are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners

