DOYLESTOWN, PA—The newest retail store on the campus of Delaware Valley University has officially broken ground. Terrain at DelVal is expected to open this summer on Lower State Road. The combination retail store/event space is part of a "nature-inspired lifestyle brand" owned by Urban Outfitters. The DelVal location will bring a retail store, nursery, garden café and event space to Doylestown. Urban Outfitters says the DelVal location has already booked events for the last half of 2023 and 2024. Terrain will also offer educational opportunities for students at Delaware Valley University. Students will be able to get paid internships focused on retail sales, food service and events. The new Terrain location will replace The Market at Del Val. The business got approval for the new location from the Doylestown Board of Supervisors in the fall of 2021. Construction equipment has been on the site doing preliminary work for several months.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO