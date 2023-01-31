ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Berks Weekly

Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience

The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
BOYERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Piece of Doylestown’s past goes with Barn Cinema

When the Regal Barn Cinema closes its doors for the last time on Feb. 9, it will take with it a slice of Doylestown history and countless memories. From its opening in 1967 until today, the theater has been a haven for moviegoers, although it has been through many changes over the decades.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M

A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
LANGHORNE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Feb. 2, 2023) compilation consists of eight obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Elsie “Dolly” M. (Miller) Nesley, 91, of Exton,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

New Store, Event Space at Delaware Valley University Officially Breaks Ground

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The newest retail store on the campus of Delaware Valley University has officially broken ground. Terrain at DelVal is expected to open this summer on Lower State Road. The combination retail store/event space is part of a “nature-inspired lifestyle brand” owned by Urban Outfitters. The DelVal location will bring a retail store, nursery, garden café and event space to Doylestown. Urban Outfitters says the DelVal location has already booked events for the last half of 2023 and 2024. Terrain will also offer educational opportunities for students at Delaware Valley University. Students will be able to get paid internships focused on retail sales, food service and events. The new Terrain location will replace The Market at Del Val. The business got approval for the new location from the Doylestown Board of Supervisors in the fall of 2021. Construction equipment has been on the site doing preliminary work for several months. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction underway on 2 restaurants, bank in Easton area

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
EASTON, PA
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
KINGSTON, PA

