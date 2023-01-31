ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to 14 vehicle vandalism cases in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection to 14 different reports of vehicles being vandalized across the county in January. Deputies say between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31, 33-year-old Kristopher Mueller, of Durham, vandalized the vehicles in a...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers

Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun

Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
PITTSBURG, CA
krcrtv.com

Paradise man arrested after investigation into PG&E equipment theft

PARADISE, Calif. — Fully-automatic weapons, multiple pounds of explosive material, narcotics, ghost guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were only a fraction of what was seized following an investigation into thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a PG&E yard earlier this month. Paradise police said their...
PARADISE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Mendocino Avenue Closed Due To Police Activity

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Mendocino Avenue has been shut down in both directions early Thursday between College Avenue and Benton Street due to police activity. The road way reopen about 6 a.m., according to a 4:54 a.m. announcement from the Santa Rosa Police Department that provided no further details. This is...
SANTA ROSA, CA
contracosta.news

Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police

The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
SFGate

4Th Hells Angel Indicted After Clubhouse Beating Investigation

VALLEJO (BCN) A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon...
VALLEJO, CA
SFist

18-Year-Old Tenderloin Resident Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Dead In Bayview

The 18-year-old kid whose January 6 disappearance we reported on previously, Maxwell Maltzman, has been found dead. The SFPD announced Tuesday that Maltzman's body was found "in the Bayview District" on January 23, and they aren't providing any further information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death, and police are still looking into the case.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

