Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
abc11.com
Smith scores 32, NC State blasts Florida State 94-66
RALEIGH, N.C. -- - Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday night. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. The Seminoles made only 2 of their first 12 shots but bounced back to finish the half at 40.7%.
abc11.com
North Carolina football coach Mack Brown signs 1-year extension
North Carolina coach Mack Brown has agreed to a one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Tar Heels through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. The financial terms remain the same from the extension he received a year ago, which included a new salary of $5 million per season.
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
247Sports
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis Taking UNC Recruiting Back to the Top
Eric Bossi, 247Sports’ National Basketball Director, joined Joey Powell and Sherrell McMillan on Inside Carolina's Coast to Coast podcast to discuss North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class and how Hubert Davis and the UNC coaching staff has the program well positioned to continue its recent success on the trail.
abc11.com
Pitt's Jeff Capel: 'Lot of disrespect' from UNC fans toward brother Jason
Pittsburghcoach Jeff Capel, following his team's 65-64 win atNorth Carolinaon Wednesday, spoke out about the Tar Heels fans' treatment of his brother and current Panthers assistant, former UNC standout Jason Capel. Jason Capel, who averaged 12.1 PPG in four years at North Carolina (1998-2002), was booed by UNC fans after...
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
abc11.com
Nance and North Carolina host Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7, 8-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Pittsburgh Panthers after Pete Nance scored 21 points in North Carolina's 72-68 victory over the Syracuse Orange. The Tar Heels are 10-0 in...
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tough to Beat Twice: UNC Once Again Heating up After Loss to Pitt
After Roy Williams’ North Carolina squads dominated Pitt from 2013-19, the Panthers have now flipped the series around, winning four of their last five games against the Tar Heels dating back to 2020. Last year’s Pitt team — the same team that finished 11-21 and 6-14 in ACC play...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
abc11.com
ABC11 Celebrates Black History Month 2023
In honor of Black History Month, ABC11 is highlighting African American accomplishments and contributions to our community. Anita Brown-Graham is the founder and director of ncIMPACT, a statewide initiative created to help local communities make informed decisions to improve conditions. She is also a distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government at UNC's School of Government.
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
warrenrecord.com
Fellowship named after Warren County resident
A fellowship enabling North Carolina Central University Mass Communications majors to work in Duke University communications offices each summer has been named in honor of Warren County resident Dr. S. Charmaine McKissick-Melton. This year marks the 16th year of the program, which was named the Charmaine McKissick-Melton Communications Fellowship in...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
