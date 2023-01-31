ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvxu.org

Harriet Beecher Stowe House explores historic Black leaders of Madisonville

Note: a previous version of this story incorrectly named Jenny Bryan as Jenny Bryant. Madisonville's rich history includes many prominent Black leaders who contributed to the community's success and laid the foundation for the culture and character of the neighborhood today. According to local historian Chris Hanlin, when the community was established in 1809 it was predominantly white; after the Civil War came an influx of African Americans.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition sheds new light on Georgia O'Keeffe

You almost certainly know the work of Georgia O'Keeffe — paintings of skulls, flowers and other objects simplified to their essence with deft treatment of light. But you might not know she was also devoted to photography. The Cincinnati Art Museum's Georgia O'Keeffe, Photographer, explores the artist's long fascination...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Campaign seeks to honor DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden on postage stamp

Dayton Public Schools is looking to gather 10,000 signed letters to mail to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C. for Black History Month. the school district is working with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company to ask the committee to consider creating a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring Jeraldyne Blunden.
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory

You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland

A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage. Hamilton...
LOVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Dayton's famous Mikesell's Potato Chip Co. to close after 110 years

Dayton’s famous potato chip company Mikesell's is closing down this month after being in business for over 100 years. The company plans to sell its brand and intellectual property rights to another manufacturer. Te Dayton Daily News reported last year that the company was struggling. In an interview with...
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

UC study examines hesitancy to treat childhood anxiety with medication

When a child suffers from anxiety, what is the best course of treatment? Some parents may opt for therapy, medication or a combination of both. But when therapy alone doesn’t seem to be helping, do parents and their children opt for medication, and how do they choose whether or not to take this approach?
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati's plastic bag ban could make a comeback

Cincinnati Council may try again to ban single-use plastic bags in places like grocery and convenience stores. A local ban was supposed to go into effect in 2021, but state lawmakers passed a bill blocking it. Nathan Alley with Sierra Club Ohio says there's a possible workaround: the state law...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Ky. Gov. Beshear pushes for free universal pre-K, higher teacher wages and medical marijuana

At Northern Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce January Forum in Covington Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared how his plans for the state in 2023 would benefit the region. During his speech, the governor — who has filed to run for a second term — started off by applauding the work of Democrats and Republicans in Ohio and Kentucky for their commitment to the Brent Spence Bridge project.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

New Ohio law allows fracking under state land

Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
OHIO STATE

