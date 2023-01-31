Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Harriet Beecher Stowe House explores historic Black leaders of Madisonville
Note: a previous version of this story incorrectly named Jenny Bryan as Jenny Bryant. Madisonville's rich history includes many prominent Black leaders who contributed to the community's success and laid the foundation for the culture and character of the neighborhood today. According to local historian Chris Hanlin, when the community was established in 1809 it was predominantly white; after the Civil War came an influx of African Americans.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition sheds new light on Georgia O'Keeffe
You almost certainly know the work of Georgia O'Keeffe — paintings of skulls, flowers and other objects simplified to their essence with deft treatment of light. But you might not know she was also devoted to photography. The Cincinnati Art Museum's Georgia O'Keeffe, Photographer, explores the artist's long fascination...
wvxu.org
This parent reclaimed her heritage because of where her son went to college
Growing up, Kathy Carter Young knew her heritage. She knew she was Myaamia (Miami). Her father, born in Richmond, Ind., would take her to visit important, sacred sites like Seven Pillars near Peru, Ind., along the Mississinewa River. "I knew that we were Indian, but I didn't know what that...
wvxu.org
Campaign seeks to honor DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden on postage stamp
Dayton Public Schools is looking to gather 10,000 signed letters to mail to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C. for Black History Month. the school district is working with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company to ask the committee to consider creating a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring Jeraldyne Blunden.
wvxu.org
The Cincinnati Enquirer is still without an office after leaving 312 Elm St.
The Cincinnati Enquirer is homeless. The city's last remaining (almost) daily newspaper has been without a newsroom or offices since moving out of the 312 Elm Street office tower Downtown in December, when its 30-year lease expired. Reporters and editors had expected to move one block west to 312 Plum...
wvxu.org
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
wvxu.org
River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland
A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage. Hamilton...
wvxu.org
Dayton's famous Mikesell's Potato Chip Co. to close after 110 years
Dayton’s famous potato chip company Mikesell's is closing down this month after being in business for over 100 years. The company plans to sell its brand and intellectual property rights to another manufacturer. Te Dayton Daily News reported last year that the company was struggling. In an interview with...
wvxu.org
Customs agents are finding fake Super Bowl merch in addition to drugs and reptiles
U.S. Customs agents are trying to stay one step ahead of smugglers at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie says the agency discovered 4.3 tons of hard narcotics in fiscal year 2022 and $105 million in intellectual property rights violations at CVG air cargo.
wvxu.org
Montgomery County gets $11M to raze 260 properties, gut 2 Dayton office towers
The Montgomery County Land Bank will receive more than $11 million to tear down more than 260 blighted properties. The money is part of the Ohio Building and Site Revitalization Program. This latest round will pay to tear down nearly 600 buildings in 15 counties. That brings the statewide total...
wvxu.org
UC study examines hesitancy to treat childhood anxiety with medication
When a child suffers from anxiety, what is the best course of treatment? Some parents may opt for therapy, medication or a combination of both. But when therapy alone doesn’t seem to be helping, do parents and their children opt for medication, and how do they choose whether or not to take this approach?
wvxu.org
Hamilton County identifies some of the money needed to relocate police shooting range
Some of the money to relocate a police gun range away from Evendale and Lincoln Heights has been identified. The estimated price tag is at least $27 million. Twenty-one million has been pledged by the county, Cincinnati and the federal government. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says the price tag for...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's plastic bag ban could make a comeback
Cincinnati Council may try again to ban single-use plastic bags in places like grocery and convenience stores. A local ban was supposed to go into effect in 2021, but state lawmakers passed a bill blocking it. Nathan Alley with Sierra Club Ohio says there's a possible workaround: the state law...
wvxu.org
Ky. Gov. Beshear pushes for free universal pre-K, higher teacher wages and medical marijuana
At Northern Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce January Forum in Covington Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared how his plans for the state in 2023 would benefit the region. During his speech, the governor — who has filed to run for a second term — started off by applauding the work of Democrats and Republicans in Ohio and Kentucky for their commitment to the Brent Spence Bridge project.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County schools receive nearly $4 million to upgrade security systems
On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced the latest batch of schools receiving state funding for safety and security upgrades. Over 945 schools across the state will split a combined $68 million in grants as part of Ohio's School Safety Support program. Sixty schools in 21 districts in Hamilton County will...
wvxu.org
New Ohio law allows fracking under state land
Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
