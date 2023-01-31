ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Two students named Youths of Month by Monroe Exchange Club

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

The Exchange Club of Monroe has named Domenico Costello and Merin Merkle Youths of the Month for January.

Costello is a senior at Ida High School. During his high school years, he has been a member of the varsity baseball team. He’s also been a Blue Streak Buddy mentor and a DARE role model. Costello is a member of the Student Leadership Class at Ida High School. He is the son of Zac and Jammie Costello of Ida.

Merkle is a senior at Monroe High School. She has been a member of the varsity basketball, volleyball and soccer teams and was the recipient of the SEC Red Sportsmanship Award for volleyball in 2022. Merkle is a member of National Honor Society and the MHS Student Council, and is vice president of the Young Republicans Club. In the community, Merkle is the organizer of the Trinity Lutheran Youth Group. She is the daughter of Brian and Tammy Merkle of Monroe.

Each of these youth are now eligible to apply for the Exchange Club of Monroe’s Youth of the Year Scholarship of $1,250. The recipient of this local award is then eligible for the Michigan District Youth of the Year Award ($1,000) and the National Youth of the Year Award ($15,000).

"The Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month Program recognizes hard-working high school seniors who demonstrate high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership," the Exchange Club said.

Students who are seniors at the club’s five designated Junior Exchange Club Programs are eligible. The programs are at Airport High School, Ida High School, Jefferson High School, Monroe High School and St. Mary Catholic Central High School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex

The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Dinosaur Drive-Thru coming to Lakeside Mall

Life-sized dinosaurs are making their way to Sterling Heights Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, for the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring animatronic dinosaurs that make life-like movements and sounds. Cost is $12 per car. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
HometownLife.com

Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
NOVI, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia council approves new car wash at former auto parts store

LIVONIA — A developer has the green light to tear down a vacant building on Farmington Road and build a car wash in its place. City council cast a unanimous vote Monday to approve plans from the Ohio-based Mannik & Smith Group to build a car wash at 20330 and 20340 Farmington Road, which includes the former Napa Auto Parts store building. Developers plan to tear down the existing structure and completely redevelop the site.
LIVONIA, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy