Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek teen creates 13-foot snowman

By Dan Cherry
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
SAND CREEK — When life gives you snow, make a snowman.

With school canceled across Lenawee County for two days last week, Sand Creek High School junior Daniel Meckley took advantage of the time off to create a snowman 13 feet tall.

"I built the snowman on Wednesday the 25th, because the snow was perfect," he said.

The process of building the snowman's body segments took about four hours, after which he, his brother and dad stepped in to help.

"It was so big, it required the tractor to lift them on top," Meckley said.

Meckley said he keeps busy with various projects, and that his family "loves seeing all the different projects I do."

"Each year I have been building big snow men, my one last year was 8 feet tall," he said.

When not taking on a fun project, the Sand Creek junior said he has all A's and is involved in many extracurricular activities including football, wrestling, band, FFA and the National Honor Society. He is also his student government's class president. He is a wrestler, too, and he was to compete at the county tournament late last week.

Meckley's project has already gotten the attention of those living beyond the reaches of rural Lenawee County.

"Many of my friends were amazed by what I built and many haves stopped to take pictures," he said. As of Sunday, a YouTube video short Meckley posted on the snowman-building process has garnered nearly 2,100 views.

The logistics behind building the snowman goes beyond just having fun. Creating a successful, giant snowman put to use Meckley's education on his career goals.

"I love science and math and I want to go to college to be an engineer," he said.

