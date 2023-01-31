Read full article on original website
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
WASHINGTON — Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as a catfish, trout, or salmon — could expose people to a tremendous amount of harmful chemical compounds, a new study warns. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group have discovered high levels of so-called “forever chemicals”...
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives remarks at an event on new national clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks near the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown...
The Energy Department put the gas stove debate on the front burner again Wednesday by proposing new efficiency standards for consumer cooking appliances. The proposal comes just weeks after a consumer safety official at another agency sparked backlash from Republicans, as well as some Democrats, by floating the possibility that new gas stoves could be banned.
Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced it has filed a De Novo petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for medical device market authorization of its LightStrike+ ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology. The company’s patented device uses...
England just recently announced that they would be banning single-use plastics to help reduce plastic pollution. The ban includes plastic packaging from restaurants, cutlery, plates, and other single-use items. While environmentalists are celebrating this momentous decision, there is still a long way to go if we want to make a dent in reducing plastic waste. Please sign this petition to urge the EPA to also enact a single-use plastic ban!
Rice cereal, formula, purees and puffs. They're among the most popular products purchased from the baby food aisle. And they share one more thing in common: They likely contain toxic metals. What's more, the U.S. doesn't have the kind of strict regulations for commercially produced baby foods that parents might...
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps. Water is a basic need that gets taken for granted far too often. Many people are guilty of leaving the tap running, among other things, and sending precious water down the drain. While you can argue that the water will eventually reenter the supply chain after a trip to the treatment plant, it could’ve been used by others who needed it then.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The International Fresh Produce Association welcomed today’s announcement by FDA Commissioner Califf describing structural changes to the Foods Program at the Food and Drug Administration, and anxiously awaits additional details in late February, as indicated by the Commissioner. As the fresh produce industry works tirelessly to provide safe fresh fruits and vegetables that are critical components of a healthy lifestyle, IFPA remains committed to engaging with the regulatory and public health community to implement sound, science-based food safety and nutrition policies. Progress on IFPA’s nutrition strategy, as well as changes in food safety regulations and scientific understanding of outbreaks necessitate a close working relationship with the FDA.
