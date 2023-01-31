Read full article on original website
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
Onward State
Locust Lane Craft Brewery Selling ‘Old Main Ale’ To Benefit THON
Locust Lane Craft Brewery is once again selling its Dancing Diamonds beer release to benefit THON and Four Diamonds. This year’s brew is “Old Main Ale,” which is a “winter warmer brewed with dark-ruby caramel malts and spiked with orange, spruce, and holiday cheer.” This 750 mL beverage checks in at 9% ABV and was one of the brewery’s December holiday releases.
Onward State
THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2023 Special Events Director Will Vincent
THON 2020: Donor and Alumni Relations Committee Member. Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself. I can play “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion on the recorder. What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2023?. I wanted to serve...
Onward State
Thespian Society’s MasquerAIDS Showcase To Be Held February 5
The Penn State Thespian Society’s annual MasquerAIDS (MAIDS) charity concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, in Heritage Hall in the HUB. Since 2002, the club has worked with the Centre County AIDS Resource Center, an organization that raises funds and awareness for the fight against HIV and AIDS. Together, the groups hold a yearly showcase to help raise money in the fight against AIDS.
Onward State
10 Questions With Nittany Lion Michael McDermott
You know him, and you love him. The Nittany Lion is as vital to the essence of Penn State as blue and white, Old Main, and the “We Are” chant. Despite the Nittany Lion’s appearances at every sporting event and most large events on campus, the true identity of the Lion remained a secret up until it was revealed during Penn State football’s matchup against Michigan State this past year.
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Onward State
Penn State & Downtown State College To Host Black History Month Events Throughout February
As February begins, Penn State and downtown State College are prepped to ring in the month with several events to celebrate Black History Month. With concerts, readings, and even a self-guided tour of the Palmer Art Museum, there are plenty of curated events and opportunities for students to immerse themselves in the importance of the next 28 days.
Onward State
10 Questions With 2023 Humanitarian Service Award Recipient Leslie Laing
State College is filled with difference makers and individuals focused on introducing more cultural equity to the area. Leslie Laing happens to be an inspiring and vital piece within this movement. At this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Conference, Laing was awarded the 2023 Humanitarian Service Award through the Forum...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
Onward State
Lady Lions To Participate In Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge
Penn State women’s basketball is staying in the fight against breast cancer. The Lady Lions announced Wednesday that they would continue their support of the Pink Zone with participation in the Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge. The challenge allows fans to pledge a donation for every free throw that...
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Onward State
Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023
The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
Onward State
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young Named Co-Big Ten Wrestler Of The Week
Just days removed from No. 1 Penn State wrestling’s huge 23-14 win over No. 2 Iowa, Nittany Lion star Roman Bravo-Young took home even more acclaim. Bravo-Young was named the Co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday morning. The Nittany Lion shared the distinction with Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez.
Onward State
‘The Sky Is Not Falling’: Guy Gadowsky Confident Penn State Men’s Hockey Will Right The Ship
Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.
