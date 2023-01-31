Read full article on original website
The Who announce 2023 orchestral tour – with UB40 at regional shows
The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date. The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
The Who to Release ‘The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley’ Album
For the first time in 40 years, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2019. The concert, the band’s only U.K. date on their Moving On Tour, featured The Who accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 performers. That concert will be available on CD and vinyl on March 31.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘Touring days … ended’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Rock Hall Nominees Include Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello, Warren Zevon, Kate Bush, and The Spinners
The new group of Rock Hall nominees has been announced and they are eclectic to say the least. Remember, this group will be winnowed down to five or six. They include The Spinners, Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, George Michael, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, and A Tribe Called Quest.
Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years: Black Sabbath, Solo Career, Addiction, Married Life, Reality TV and More
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Charlie Watts Made a Joke During Ronnie Wood’s Rolling Stones Tryout
Ronnie Wood’s confidence during his Rolling Stones tryout made drummer Charlie Watts crack a good-natured joke.
London calling: Tigirlily Gold to perform in UK
LONDON (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold will be taking their talents “across the pond” to perform in London in March as part of the C2C Country to Country music festival. The duo made the announcement on their social media pages this week. They...
FLO announce first North American tour
FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
Here’s how to hear Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ early
Are offering the chance for fans to hear their new album early at select indie record stores around the world. The band have teamed up with independent record stores in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia to let fans hear ‘This Is Why’, which is out on February 10, before it is released. All of the events are free to attend.
David Byrne has shared a “Music for Valentines” playlist
David Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series has a Valentines theme. The Talking Heads frontman has featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs are love songs. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.
Philip Selway on how small venues shaped Radiohead – and what’s next for the band
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has spoken to NME about how the band’s early days in smaller venues helped shape the group, as well as what the future has in store. Selway returns as an ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2023, which runs through to February 5 and will mark the initiative’s 10th anniversary. More than 300 UK venues will host hundreds of gigs and events this week to celebrate and support the country’s independent live music spaces, as well as the people that own, run and work in them.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces All 2023 Nominees – Iron Maiden, Soundgarden + More
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced all of the 2023 nominees. Last year, Judas Priest were finally inducted, helping to further pave the way with Black Sabbath and Metallica being the lone enshrined metal acts. On this year’s ballot are metal legends Iron Maiden, who have received their second overall nomination with the first coming back in 2021.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
Peter Hook says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination could be “olive branch” amid New Order row
Peter Hook has said that Joy Division and New Order‘s joint nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year could be an “olive branch” for his estranged bandmates. Nominees for the Class of 2023 were revealed earlier this week, with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes among some of the big names in line for potential induction.
Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio
Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio. Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.
The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy lead Parklife 2023 line-up
The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy have been announced as headliners for Parklife Festival 2023 – check out the full line-up below and buy tickets here. Also on the bill will be Fred again.., Little Simz, Anderson Paak and Knxwledge, Slowthai, Raye, JPEGMAFIA and a huge collaborative show from Wu Tang Clan and Nas.
