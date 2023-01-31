ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

The Who announce 2023 orchestral tour – with UB40 at regional shows

The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date. The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
NME

KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Showbiz411

Rock Hall Nominees Include Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello, Warren Zevon, Kate Bush, and The Spinners

The new group of Rock Hall nominees has been announced and they are eclectic to say the least. Remember, this group will be winnowed down to five or six. They include The Spinners, Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, George Michael, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, and A Tribe Called Quest.
NME

Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge

Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
KFYR-TV

London calling: Tigirlily Gold to perform in UK

LONDON (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold will be taking their talents “across the pond” to perform in London in March as part of the C2C Country to Country music festival. The duo made the announcement on their social media pages this week. They...
NME

FLO announce first North American tour

FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
NME

Here’s how to hear Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ early

Are offering the chance for fans to hear their new album early at select indie record stores around the world. The band have teamed up with independent record stores in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia to let fans hear ‘This Is Why’, which is out on February 10, before it is released. All of the events are free to attend.
NME

David Byrne has shared a “Music for Valentines” playlist

David Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series has a Valentines theme. The Talking Heads frontman has featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs are love songs. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.
NME

Philip Selway on how small venues shaped Radiohead – and what’s next for the band

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has spoken to NME about how the band’s early days in smaller venues helped shape the group, as well as what the future has in store. Selway returns as an ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2023, which runs through to February 5 and will mark the initiative’s 10th anniversary. More than 300 UK venues will host hundreds of gigs and events this week to celebrate and support the country’s independent live music spaces, as well as the people that own, run and work in them.
NME

Peter Hook says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination could be “olive branch” amid New Order row

Peter Hook has said that Joy Division and New Order‘s joint nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year could be an “olive branch” for his estranged bandmates. Nominees for the Class of 2023 were revealed earlier this week, with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes among some of the big names in line for potential induction.
NME

Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio

Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio. Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.
NME

The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy lead Parklife 2023 line-up

The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy have been announced as headliners for Parklife Festival 2023 – check out the full line-up below and buy tickets here. Also on the bill will be Fred again.., Little Simz, Anderson Paak and Knxwledge, Slowthai, Raye, JPEGMAFIA and a huge collaborative show from Wu Tang Clan and Nas.

