The public trusts young people to participate in decision-making–but they remain massively underrepresented in public life. Today, our world is home to the largest generation of young people in history. But what kind of world are these young people going to inherit? It’s time for all generations to unite–and together tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the world. And the first step is to make sure young people are meaningfully included in decision-making spaces around the world.

8 DAYS AGO