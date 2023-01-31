Read full article on original website
DeathValley
2d ago
Climate has been changing for billions of years.. It will continue to change long after we're all dust.. Climate change is the Left's new cash cow and also a way for them to dictate how we go about our daily lives.. The person who wrote this 🐂💩 propaganda is not just drinking the Kool-Aid but swimming in it..
Reply
4
Related
Al Gore Blames Climate Change for the Death of Democracy, Predicts 1 Billion Climate Refugees in this Century
On Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore addressed a gathering of global leaders in Switzerland, warning them about the impending dangers of "rain bombs" and "boiling" oceans resulting from climate change.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Phys.org
Climate change is transforming Australia's cultural life—so why isn't it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?
In its new national cultural policy, the Australian government grapples with issues extending well beyond the creative arts. The policy document places issues like First Nations representation, work and wages, technological upheaval, discrimination and sexual harassment front and center. This holistic approach has been welcomed and takes important forward steps...
Phys.org
Climate disinfo surges in denial, conspiracy comeback
False information about climate change flourished online over the past year, researchers say, with denialist social media posts and conspiracy theories surging after US environmental reforms and Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. "What really surprised us this year was to see a resurgence in language that is reminiscent of the 1980s:...
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
The Jewish Press
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Abigail Disney says ‘extreme wealth is eating our world alive.’ She and Mark Ruffalo are among 200 millionaires calling for taxes on the ultra-rich
The Patriotic Millionaires called upon Davos conference attendees to address wealth inequality.
Harvard professor emerita says Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is 'fundamentally intolerable' and a threat to political stability
Data privacy expert Shoshana Zuboff is worried about how big tech billionaires like Musk will impact democracy, calling them "information oligarchs."
Biden, Democrats' green energy push leaving Americans 'out in the cold': Report
Mandy Gunasekara breaks down her latest policy report which shows how progressive energy initiatives aren't reliable or affordable, leaving Americans "out in the cold."
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
Half of the world’s population is under 30–but they have little say over the decisions that shape their future. It’s time for young people to be seen and heard in the halls of power
The public trusts young people to participate in decision-making–but they remain massively underrepresented in public life. Today, our world is home to the largest generation of young people in history. But what kind of world are these young people going to inherit? It’s time for all generations to unite–and together tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the world. And the first step is to make sure young people are meaningfully included in decision-making spaces around the world.
AOC, other politicians paid thousands in campaign cash to Chinese foreign agent
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and a handful of other federal lawmakers had paid thousands from their campaigns to Sing Tao U.S., a registered Chinese foreign agent.
Chris Rufo responds to Harvard intellectual who says his methods of fighting indoctrination are wrong
Academic Steven Pinker slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chris Rufo for working to stop critical race theory indoctrination at a college in Florida.
Washington Examiner
Biden's pursuit of racial Balkanization will further divide the country
President Joe Biden came into office promising to be a unifier, but make no mistake, he’s rapidly becoming the divider-in-chief. He is now reviving former President Barack Obama ’s idea of adding yet one more racial category to our Balkanized nation and effectively turning Hispanics into a race, not an ethnicity.
POLITICO
The Harris thing, again
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. No one on...
The Proud Boys Are Now the Largest Hate Group in the Country
The term “hate group” has a very specific definition. Hate groups “vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Closely related to these are anti-government groups, which are often put into the same category. Of the 733 hate groups and 488 anti-government groups […]
Nikole Hannah-Jones makes a case for reparations with ‘The 1619 Project’ series
A little more than three years after “The 1619 Project” published in The New York Times Magazine, presenting a provocative examination of the American slave trade and its legacy, Nikole Hannah-Jones will debut her Pulitzer Prize-winning work on Hulu Thursday with a specific purpose in mind: to strengthen the case for reparations.
Authors demand US government issue $14 trillion in reparations over role in slavery, voter suppression
Two authors demanded the US government issue $14 trillion in reparations, over the course of 10 years, for its 'culpable role' in slavery and voter suppression
Washington Examiner
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
Comments / 3