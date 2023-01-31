Read full article on original website
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
Burkina Faso: 66 women and children freed after kidnap by armed assailants
Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, it has been reported. The mass kidnapping was unprecedented in Burkina Faso, which is facing a violent Islamist insurgency that spread from neighbouring Mali in 2015. On 12 and 13 January, armed men...
"Main suspect" allegedly confesses after 10 mysterious beheadings in Mali
Investigations into a string of beheadings in southern Mali that have shocked the nation in Africa's Sahel region have scored a breakthrough, judicial and police sources said on Monday. Ten people in the cotton-growing town of Fana have been decapitated since 2018, sparking fears of ritual killings. "We have arrested the main suspect," local prosecutor Boubacar Moussa Diarra told AFP by phone."The details he gave of the crimes correspond to the nature of the murders," he said.A police official who declined to be named revealed the suspect had been arrested a year ago but had only confessed last week to the...
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker
Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
France 24
UN peacekeepers discover mass graves in Ituri province
In tonight's edition: More attacks are blamed on the CODECO militia group in eastern DR Congo, as mass graves are found by UN peacekeepers in Ituri province. Also, we see how a groundbreaking study in Niger that has more than halved the number of women bleeding to death in childbirth could be a game changer. Finally, Cape Town tourists and residents are warned of an increasing risk of attacks by seals on the beach. Polluted waters and climate change are making the mammals more aggressive.
Suicide bomber kills 59, wounds more than 150 at mosque in northwest Pakistan
A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 59 worshipers, including a number of police officers.
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
Prominent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction
The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo’s disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country. Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on Jan. 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement Saturday. US forces on Friday "conducted a collective self-defense strike" in support of Somalia National Army forces who were "engaged in heavy fighting following a complex, extended, intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement said, referring to the terror group linked to al Qaeda.
WVNews
What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's deadly insurgency?
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. The bombing is likely to...
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed...
