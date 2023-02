USC computer scientists and biologists have teamed up to tackle harmful algae blooms using “smart” robots. Harmful algae blooms in lakes are a major environmental problem, producing extremely dangerous toxins that can taint water supplies or harm other organic life— including people. Biologists can test water safety by collecting samples off the side of a boat, but getting relevant data is no small task, especially in lakes that cover hundreds of miles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO