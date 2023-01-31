Florida State men's basketball is back on the road, traveling to face NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday evening. The game between the Seminoles and the Wolfpack is scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. It is set to be shown on the ACC Network, with Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage of the Seminoles. An audio stream is available here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO