No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest
Looking to bounce back from Sunday's setback at Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, tipping off the month of February with a midweek contest against Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action...
Virginia Baseball Predicted to Finish Second in ACC Coastal in Coaches Poll
The Cavaliers received two first-place votes in the predicted ACC Coastal standings for the 2023 baseball season
NC State has the best secondary class in the ACC | National Signing Day
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong & Josh Pate discuss the Wolfpack recruiting class following the transfer of quarterback Devin Leary.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Game Day Live Blog: Georgia Tech at Louisville | Game 22
The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center and hope to secure ACC win No. 1 for the season against the Yellow Jackets.
Live Updates: NC State 94, FSU 66 - FINAL
Florida State men's basketball is back on the road, traveling to face NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday evening. The game between the Seminoles and the Wolfpack is scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. It is set to be shown on the ACC Network, with Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage of the Seminoles. An audio stream is available here.
Louisville Takes Down Georgia Tech for First Win in ACC Play
The Cardinals snap their 10-game losing streak to secure Kenny Payne's first conference win.
How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
