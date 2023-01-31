ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

chatsports.com

No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest

Looking to bounce back from Sunday's setback at Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, tipping off the month of February with a midweek contest against Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action...
DURHAM, NC
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Live Updates: NC State 94, FSU 66 - FINAL

Florida State men's basketball is back on the road, traveling to face NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday evening. The game between the Seminoles and the Wolfpack is scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. It is set to be shown on the ACC Network, with Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage of the Seminoles. An audio stream is available here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
LOUISVILLE, KY

