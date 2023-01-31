ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

Central Illinois Proud

READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
NORMAL, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Ford County Chronicle’s new office officially open

PAXTON — The Ford County Chronicle officially opened its new office this week on the second floor of the 138-year-old Commandery Building in historical downtown Paxton. While there is still some interior decorating to do, including hanging up a couple of dozen Illinois Press Association award plaques, and moving in a few additional items such as a mini fridge, microwave and a couple of televisions, the weekly newspaper’s co-publishers, Will Brumleve and Andrew Rosten, have their computers set up at their desks and wi-fi service installed and are ready for visitors.
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS to add hundreds of solar panels to school rooftops

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is expected to spend more than $2.2 million on the installation of solar arrays atop all three of its schools this year. However, the GCMS school board’s finance committee continues to explore funding options for the project to ensure that there...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Visit Champaign County interested in adding Paxton as ‘regional partner’

PAXTON — Visit Champaign County, the official tourism-destination marketing and management organization for Champaign County, is interested in adding the city of Paxton, in neighboring Ford County, as a so-called “regional partner.”. During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Paxton City Council’s economic development committee heard a presentation about...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords

Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service.   “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.   Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Les Kaufman

Les Kaufman, 72, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away on Saturday January 28, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa. A Visitation will be held 10:00am-11:00 am Saturday February 4, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Convoy of Hope charity.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WAND TV

Former UI police officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A former University of Illinois police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville

ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
DANVILLE, IL

