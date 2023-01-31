Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
State Farm notifies state about hundreds of layoffs tied to IT outsourcing plan
BLOOMINGTON – State Farm Insurance is notifying the state it will lay off 451 Information Technology employees working at the company’s Corporate South offices in Bloomington starting at the end of March. However, a State Farm spokesperson said many of those laid off are being offered similar jobs...
fordcountychronicle.com
House Bill 4412 to ‘tie the hands’ of counties in siting wind, solar facilities
PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s vice chairman, Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts, said that House Bill 4412, signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, is “definitely going to tie the hands” of county boards when it comes to the siting of commercial wind- or solar-energy projects.
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County Chronicle’s new office officially open
PAXTON — The Ford County Chronicle officially opened its new office this week on the second floor of the 138-year-old Commandery Building in historical downtown Paxton. While there is still some interior decorating to do, including hanging up a couple of dozen Illinois Press Association award plaques, and moving in a few additional items such as a mini fridge, microwave and a couple of televisions, the weekly newspaper’s co-publishers, Will Brumleve and Andrew Rosten, have their computers set up at their desks and wi-fi service installed and are ready for visitors.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS to add hundreds of solar panels to school rooftops
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is expected to spend more than $2.2 million on the installation of solar arrays atop all three of its schools this year. However, the GCMS school board’s finance committee continues to explore funding options for the project to ensure that there...
fordcountychronicle.com
Visit Champaign County interested in adding Paxton as ‘regional partner’
PAXTON — Visit Champaign County, the official tourism-destination marketing and management organization for Champaign County, is interested in adding the city of Paxton, in neighboring Ford County, as a so-called “regional partner.”. During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Paxton City Council’s economic development committee heard a presentation about...
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Les Kaufman
Les Kaufman, 72, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away on Saturday January 28, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa. A Visitation will be held 10:00am-11:00 am Saturday February 4, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Convoy of Hope charity.
WAND TV
Former UI police officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A former University of Illinois police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
