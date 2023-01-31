Read full article on original website
Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch
Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Jarrett Hurd: I'm in a New Weight Class, Looking To Dominate Like I Did at 154
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd will make his return to the ring on March 4th, as part of a Showtime televised tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Hurd, now fighting as a middleweight, will collide with dangerous foe Armando Resendiz. Hurd (24-2,...
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez
Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
Beterbiev on Facing Usyk: No Problem, He's a Good Fighter
WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev would have no problem with a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. The contest would have to take place in the cruiserweight division - where Usyk became undisputed champion in 2018. Beterbiev was in...
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC
Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Paddy Donovan is Set To Return on April 1 in Dublin, Ireland
Paddy Donovan is set to draw a line under six frustrating months out of the ring by returning to action on April 1. The southpaw stylist has endured two stop-start years and has boxed just four times since November 2020. But at 9-0, Donovan is still considered a genuine blue...
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner One Away on Saturday
There are seventeen weight classes in men’s boxing, excluding a bridgerweight division that appears for now to be dead on the launch pad. Only three currently feature fighters who hold all four (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) of the major alphabet belts in their division: Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, and Saul Alvarez. Naoya...
Arum Says He's ‘Hopeful’ that Taylor-Catterall II Gets Rescheduled For June
The snake-bitten rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall may not get rescheduled until the summer, according to Taylor’s promoter. Scotland’s Taylor, the WBO 140-pound champion, was set to square off against England’s Catterall on March 4 in Scotland, but the fight was postponed last week due to an injury (a torn plantar fascia) Taylor suffered during his training camp.
Anibal Cleto Francisco Back on February 24, Aligns With Kings Promotions
Kings Promotions continues to grow their stable of Dominican fighters by adding rising middleweight Anibal Cleto Francisco to their roster on a multi-year promotional agreement. The 22-year-old Francisco holds a perfect record of 10-0 (9KOs) as a professional boxer. In his last fight on July 2nd, Cleto Francisco won the...
