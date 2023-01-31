Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris
Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething. - 'Back on track' - Monday's meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, is to build on "the positive momentum" seen since Albanese's July trip, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
GW Hatchet
Polish attorney, activist talks democracy in Poland
A Polish attorney specializing in constitutional and European law spoke about the challenges facing the Polish democracy Wednesday. Michał Wawrykiewicz, a legal and political analyst and social activist in Poland, said the Polish government has been slowly chipping away at democratic judiciary systems in the country, causing concern for legal practitioners and the civilian population at large. The Elliott School of International Affairs’ Illiberalism Studies Program organized the hybrid event at the Elliott School, which was moderated by Marlene Laruelle, the director of the program.
Business Insider
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age. As France plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, protesters and police clashed across the country. People in France are protesting the government's plan to raise the retirement age. The march in Paris turned violent, with riot...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Tommy Robinson is spotted at Muslim protest at London's Swedish embassy over Koran-burning stunts
English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, appeared at a Muslim protest at the Swedish embassy in London held over koran-burning stunts by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan (inset).
The Jewish Press
Tens of Thousands Protest Israel’s New Government for a Fourth Week, Despite Terror Attacks
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday night for a fourth straight week, demonstrating in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and elsewhere around the country against the country’s new government and its planned reforms. Two protests were held in Tel Aviv: one organized and hosted at Habima Square by the Movement...
Controversial Narendra Modi Doc Draws Protests Outside BBC New Broadcasting House
Protests took place outside the BBC’s New Broadcasting House yesterday over controversial Narendra Modi documentary India: The Modi Question. Dozens of protesters from Britain’s Indian diaspora gathered outside the BBC HQ in London on Sunday, angered by the portrayal of the Indian leader and his relationship with the nation’s Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Indian free speech activists are trying to have the film reinstated on social media after it was removed. India’s Supreme Court will next week consider petitions against a government order to have clips of the show removed from Twitter and YouTube, Reuters reports. Two lawyers have taken out petitions against...
Spain, Morocco seek reset of testy relationship at Rabat summit
RABAT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain and Morocco have agreed to set aside their differences, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, as they seek to repair a relationship marked by frequent disputes over migration and territory.
Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco signed deals Thursday on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco, among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco is an ally to Western...
Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run
PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ’ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
1 million flock to pope's Congo Mass on day of forgiveness
An estimated 1 million joyous Congolese poured into the capital’s main airport Wednesday for Pope Francis’ first big Mass in Africa, on a day dedicated to his call for peace and forgiveness in a country wracked by decades of violence.Many of the Congolese faithful spent the night on the vast airfields of Kinshasa’s Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis’ arrival singing, dancing and getting jazzed up for the first papal visit to the overwhelmingly Christian country since St. John Paul II’s last trip in 1985.They cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in...
Greta Thunberg briefly detained at coal protest in Germany
Thunberg was held at the Garzweiler 2 mine near the village of Lützerath, but released after an identity check
tourcounsel.com
Hohenzollern Castle, Bisingen, Germany (with Map & Photos)
Hohenzollern Castle is one of Germany's most recognizable and popular landmarks. Located 50 km south of the city of Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, for a long time it was the family home of the powerful Hohenzollern dynasty, which ruled the country from the 12th century to 1918 inclusive. Not far from the ancient castle-fortress are the settlements of Bisingen and Hechingen, and he himself is located on the top of the Hohenzollern mountain, which the locals simply call Zoller (or Zollern), majestically “looking” at the surroundings from a height of 855 meters.
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
Comments / 0