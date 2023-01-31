Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

Protests took place outside the BBC’s New Broadcasting House yesterday over controversial Narendra Modi documentary India: The Modi Question. Dozens of protesters from Britain’s Indian diaspora gathered outside the BBC HQ in London on Sunday, angered by the portrayal of the Indian leader and his relationship with the nation’s Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Indian free speech activists are trying to have the film reinstated on social media after it was removed. India’s Supreme Court will next week consider petitions against a government order to have clips of the show removed from Twitter and YouTube, Reuters reports. Two lawyers have taken out petitions against...

3 DAYS AGO