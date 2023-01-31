ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

By ELAINE GANLEY, JADE LE DELEY, JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press
everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave

The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
AFP

France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris

Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething. - 'Back on track' -  Monday's meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, is to build on "the positive momentum" seen since Albanese's July trip, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
WASHINGTON STATE
GW Hatchet

Polish attorney, activist talks democracy in Poland

A Polish attorney specializing in constitutional and European law spoke about the challenges facing the Polish democracy Wednesday. Michał Wawrykiewicz, a legal and political analyst and social activist in Poland, said the Polish government has been slowly chipping away at democratic judiciary systems in the country, causing concern for legal practitioners and the civilian population at large. The Elliott School of International Affairs’ Illiberalism Studies Program organized the hybrid event at the Elliott School, which was moderated by Marlene Laruelle, the director of the program.
Business Insider

French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age

French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age. As France plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, protesters and police clashed across the country. People in France are protesting the government's plan to raise the retirement age. The march in Paris turned violent, with riot...
WHIO Dayton

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Deadline

Controversial Narendra Modi Doc Draws Protests Outside BBC New Broadcasting House

Protests took place outside the BBC’s New Broadcasting House yesterday over controversial Narendra Modi documentary India: The Modi Question. Dozens of protesters from Britain’s Indian diaspora gathered outside the BBC HQ in London on Sunday, angered by the portrayal of the Indian leader and his relationship with the nation’s Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Indian free speech activists are trying to have the film reinstated on social media after it was removed. India’s Supreme Court will next week consider petitions against a government order to have clips of the show removed from Twitter and YouTube, Reuters reports. Two lawyers have taken out petitions against...
The Associated Press

Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco signed deals Thursday on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco, among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco is an ally to Western...
The Associated Press

Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run

PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ’ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
The Independent

1 million flock to pope's Congo Mass on day of forgiveness

An estimated 1 million joyous Congolese poured into the capital’s main airport Wednesday for Pope Francis’ first big Mass in Africa, on a day dedicated to his call for peace and forgiveness in a country wracked by decades of violence.Many of the Congolese faithful spent the night on the vast airfields of Kinshasa’s Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis’ arrival singing, dancing and getting jazzed up for the first papal visit to the overwhelmingly Christian country since St. John Paul II’s last trip in 1985.They cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in...
tourcounsel.com

Hohenzollern Castle, Bisingen, Germany (with Map & Photos)

Hohenzollern Castle is one of Germany's most recognizable and popular landmarks. Located 50 km south of the city of Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, for a long time it was the family home of the powerful Hohenzollern dynasty, which ruled the country from the 12th century to 1918 inclusive. Not far from the ancient castle-fortress are the settlements of Bisingen and Hechingen, and he himself is located on the top of the Hohenzollern mountain, which the locals simply call Zoller (or Zollern), majestically “looking” at the surroundings from a height of 855 meters.
Reuters

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy