Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
US News and World Report
DoubleLine's Sherman Eyes Opportunities in Real Estate
LONDON (Reuters) - Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy CIO at DoubleLine, sees some "pockets" of opportunity in commercial real estate, including offices, after bond markets rallied this year. Sherman, who helps to manage almost $100 billion in assets, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that U.S. commercial real-estate debt with yields...
US News and World Report
Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Inventor's $2.5 Billion Lawsuit Can Go to Trial - London Court
LONDON (Reuters) - Self-proclaimed bitcoin creator Craig Wright's lawsuit against bitcoin network developers to try to recover billions of dollars can continue to trial, a London court said on Friday. The ruling paves the way for a trial on whether developers owe duties to the owners of digital assets –...
US News and World Report
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
US News and World Report
FedEx Loses Bid to Undo $366 Million Racial Bias Verdict, Files Appeal
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S. District...
US News and World Report
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
US News and World Report
Nissan to Face Union Vote at Tennessee Plant After Labor Ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a...
