ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Finnish fur farm horror caught on video as industry fights ban

Obese, infection-ridden foxes trapped in small cages; cubs feeding on their dead siblings: footage filmed by an animal rights group paints a shocking picture of fur farming in Finland. The footage also shows young cubs eating their dead siblings.
Field & Stream

Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas

A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time

In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
Phys.org

New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found

A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
CBS News

Prehistoric and endangered Atlantic sturgeon found on East Coast beach

A rare Atlantic sturgeon that lived on Earth with the dinosaurs washed up on a beach on the East Coast. A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia.Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida. They first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA. They return to rivers to lay eggs when they become adults. These fish can live up to 60 years and can grow to be a whopping 14 feet and 800 pounds. They look like prehistoric...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study

Planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third, researchers said Wednesday. Modeling found that increasing tree cover to 30 percent would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) locally, on average, during hot summer months, they reported in The Lancet.
Phys.org

First solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought animals to Britain

Archaeologists have found what they say is the first solid scientific evidence suggesting that Vikings crossed the North Sea to Britain with dogs and horses. Research led by Durham University, UK, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, examined human and animal remains from Britain's only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood, in Derbyshire.
Phys.org

Study offers new approach to conduct large-scale protection assessments of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)

A new study offers a science-based method to assess protection levels in marine protected areas (MPAs) when information on regulated human activities is limited. The study, recently published in the journal Marine Policy, provides a new technique to inform progress towards international conservation goals, including protecting 30 percent of marine areas by 2030, which was adopted in Dec. 2022 at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, known as COP15.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

How non-native tree species affect biodiversity

Non-native forest tree species can reduce native species diversity if they are planted in uniform stands. In contrast, the effects of introduced species on soil properties are small. This was found by an international review study with the participation of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.
Phys.org

What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself

Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger. According to a 2015 poll from Ipsos, about half of Americans said they were "absolutely terrified" of sharks, and almost 40% said they're scared to swim in the ocean because of sharks. But according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 11 shark-related fatalities world-wide in 2021. You're more likely to be killed by a falling coconut, the Australian Institute of Marine Science writes.
Phys.org

Climate change is transforming Australia's cultural life—so why isn't it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?

In its new national cultural policy, the Australian government grapples with issues extending well beyond the creative arts. The policy document places issues like First Nations representation, work and wages, technological upheaval, discrimination and sexual harassment front and center. This holistic approach has been welcomed and takes important forward steps...
Phys.org

Research reveals 'negative feedback' loop between warming and net exchange of carbon caused by erosion

In the study of human impact on the environment, there are few negative or stabilizing feedbacks on climate change. A team of international scientists, including Professor Tim Quine from the University of Exeter, has studied the effect that temperature has on the amount of carbon gained by and released from soils due to soil erosion. This pioneering new research has revealed a negative feedback loop between warming and the net exchange of carbon within the atmosphere caused by erosion.
Phys.org

Drilling campaign reaches a depth of 808 meters in the Antarctic ice sheet

In Antarctica, the second drilling campaign of the Beyond EPICA—Oldest Ice project, at the remote field site Little Dome C, has been successfully completed. This project is an unprecedented challenge for paleoclimatology studies and its goal is to go back 1.5 million years in time to reconstruct past temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations through the analysis of an ice core extracted from the depths of the ice sheet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy