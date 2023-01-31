Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
One Green Planet
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Finnish fur farm horror caught on video as industry fights ban
Obese, infection-ridden foxes trapped in small cages; cubs feeding on their dead siblings: footage filmed by an animal rights group paints a shocking picture of fur farming in Finland. The footage also shows young cubs eating their dead siblings.
Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas
A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
Brazil wants to abandon a 34,000-ton warship in international waters, and it could become one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean
The ship was going to Turkey to be dismantled, but was not allowed to enter as it is believed to be laden with asbestos. Brazil did not want it back.
Canadian man captures rare wildlife footage: moose shedding its antlers
‘This is like the lottery when it comes to wildlife photography,’ says Derek Burgoyne after capturing the moment
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Prehistoric and endangered Atlantic sturgeon found on East Coast beach
A rare Atlantic sturgeon that lived on Earth with the dinosaurs washed up on a beach on the East Coast. A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia.Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida. They first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA. They return to rivers to lay eggs when they become adults. These fish can live up to 60 years and can grow to be a whopping 14 feet and 800 pounds. They look like prehistoric...
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
Phys.org
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third, researchers said Wednesday. Modeling found that increasing tree cover to 30 percent would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) locally, on average, during hot summer months, they reported in The Lancet.
Phys.org
First solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought animals to Britain
Archaeologists have found what they say is the first solid scientific evidence suggesting that Vikings crossed the North Sea to Britain with dogs and horses. Research led by Durham University, UK, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, examined human and animal remains from Britain's only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood, in Derbyshire.
When wolves hunt otters on this Alaskan island, deer suffer
In Alaska, coastal wolves will happily chow down on sea otters—a dietary flexibility with broad ecological ramifications. DepositPhotosOn Pleasant Island, Alaska, wolves are feasting on sea otters. What that means for the ecosystem is unclear.
Phys.org
Study offers new approach to conduct large-scale protection assessments of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)
A new study offers a science-based method to assess protection levels in marine protected areas (MPAs) when information on regulated human activities is limited. The study, recently published in the journal Marine Policy, provides a new technique to inform progress towards international conservation goals, including protecting 30 percent of marine areas by 2030, which was adopted in Dec. 2022 at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, known as COP15.
Phys.org
How non-native tree species affect biodiversity
Non-native forest tree species can reduce native species diversity if they are planted in uniform stands. In contrast, the effects of introduced species on soil properties are small. This was found by an international review study with the participation of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.
Phys.org
What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself
Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger. According to a 2015 poll from Ipsos, about half of Americans said they were "absolutely terrified" of sharks, and almost 40% said they're scared to swim in the ocean because of sharks. But according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 11 shark-related fatalities world-wide in 2021. You're more likely to be killed by a falling coconut, the Australian Institute of Marine Science writes.
Phys.org
Climate change is transforming Australia's cultural life—so why isn't it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?
In its new national cultural policy, the Australian government grapples with issues extending well beyond the creative arts. The policy document places issues like First Nations representation, work and wages, technological upheaval, discrimination and sexual harassment front and center. This holistic approach has been welcomed and takes important forward steps...
Phys.org
Research reveals 'negative feedback' loop between warming and net exchange of carbon caused by erosion
In the study of human impact on the environment, there are few negative or stabilizing feedbacks on climate change. A team of international scientists, including Professor Tim Quine from the University of Exeter, has studied the effect that temperature has on the amount of carbon gained by and released from soils due to soil erosion. This pioneering new research has revealed a negative feedback loop between warming and the net exchange of carbon within the atmosphere caused by erosion.
Phys.org
Drilling campaign reaches a depth of 808 meters in the Antarctic ice sheet
In Antarctica, the second drilling campaign of the Beyond EPICA—Oldest Ice project, at the remote field site Little Dome C, has been successfully completed. This project is an unprecedented challenge for paleoclimatology studies and its goal is to go back 1.5 million years in time to reconstruct past temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations through the analysis of an ice core extracted from the depths of the ice sheet.
Comments / 2