Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Johnson; Jones; Linn WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low 25 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine; Scott WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0