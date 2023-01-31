Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO