VEGAS MANIA 2023 TAKES OVER CIRCA AND THE D LAS VEGAS, MARCH 15-19 AND 23-26 Downtown Las Vegas to Transform into the Ultimate March Hoops Watch Destination. It’s time to ball it up, downtown Las Vegas-style. Circa Resort & Casino and the D Las Vegas are gearing up for the return of their “Vegas Mania” March Hoops watch parties. Beginning March 15, sports lovers can head to Circa Resort & Casino for poolside dunks at Stadium Swim or catch the action at the world’s largest sportsbook. The party continues at the D with its 12th floor ballroom viewing event, featuring private rentable “Man Caves” and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO