AREA15 Announces Valentine’s Day Festivities For February
L to R: Event Graphic for ASHBA at AREA15; Guests Designing Sneakers. During a MajorWavez Workshop. (Photos/Artwork Courtesy of AREA15) AREA15 ANNOUNCES VALENTINE’S FESTIVITIES, IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES,. PROMOTIONS FOR FEBRUARY 2023. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an...
Love is in the air at Jaleo Las Vegas and Rosa Ristorante in Henderson
VALENTINE’S DAY MEANS LOBSTER PAELLA FOR TWO AT JALEO BY JOSE ANDRES. WHAT: Chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Arroz a Banda con Bogavante, a decadent lobster paella that’s perfect for two. WHEN: Available nightly from February 11-14, 2023. PRICE: $95.
THE YEAR OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WONDER AND AMAZEMENT IN LAS VEGAS
CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WONDER AND AMAZEMENT IN LAS VEGAS. Michael Jackson ONE, “O” and Mystère Commemorate Milestone Anniversaries in 2023. One lucky person will win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience for two in Las Vegas. When Cirque du Soleil created its first permanent Las Vegas production with...
Vegas Mania 2023 Takes Over Circa and the D Las Vegas, March 15-19 and 23-26
VEGAS MANIA 2023 TAKES OVER CIRCA AND THE D LAS VEGAS, MARCH 15-19 AND 23-26 Downtown Las Vegas to Transform into the Ultimate March Hoops Watch Destination. It’s time to ball it up, downtown Las Vegas-style. Circa Resort & Casino and the D Las Vegas are gearing up for the return of their “Vegas Mania” March Hoops watch parties. Beginning March 15, sports lovers can head to Circa Resort & Casino for poolside dunks at Stadium Swim or catch the action at the world’s largest sportsbook. The party continues at the D with its 12th floor ballroom viewing event, featuring private rentable “Man Caves” and more.
Back-To-Back Road Games Await Lady Rebels
UNLV (20-2 overall, 10-0 Mountain West) the Lobos (13-9, 5-4) at The Pit on Thursday, Feb. 2, before taking on the Falcons (11-11, 6-4) at Clune Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4. UNLV beat New Mexico, 79-63, in Las Vegas on Jan. 14. The Lobos beat the Lady Rebels 71-68 last year in Albuquerque as LaTora Duff sank a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining.
Daniel Jones Hired As Assistant Coach For UNLV Volleyball
DANIEL JONES HIRED AS ASSISTANT COACH FOR UNLV VOLLEYBALL. Jones joins the Rebel volleyball program after spending the last five seasons as the Montana State volleyball head coach. UNLV volleyball head coach Malia Shoji announced Thursday her first staff addition with the hiring of Daniel Jones as assistant coach. Jones...
