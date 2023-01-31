Read full article on original website
Related
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Renaissance World Tour Dates & Here's How To Get Tickets
Fresh off an incredible performance in Dubai, Queen B is ready to take off again with a world tour in 2023. Beyoncé made it official on Wednesday announcing the Renaissance World Tour, which is slated to begin in May and fans are already eager to get their hands on tickets.
Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer. Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Y La Bamba Announce Tour and New Album Lucha, Share New Song: Listen
Y La Bamba—the group led by vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos—have announced a new album: Lucha arrives April 28 via Tender Loving Empire. Today, the group has shared lead single “Dibujos de Mi Alma,” which was written for Mendoza Ramos’ romantic partner right before the onset of the pandemic. “It’s a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection,” Mendoza Ramos explained. Hear the song below and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist and the band’s tour itinerary.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
GoLocalProv
Beyoncé is Coming to Gillette—See Her 2023 Tour Dates
Beyoncé is coming to New England this summer. Following the successful release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced her new world tour on Wednesday -- her first solo tour in over six years. According to the dates released -- Beyoncé will be at Gillette...
Dark Funeral and Cattle Decapitation Lead 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour
Black metal veterans Dark Funeral are set to headline the 10th annual Decibel Magazine North American tour this summer. Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid will provide support for the trek, which kicks off May 11th in Santa Ana, California, and runs through June 10th in Los Angeles. Ticket...
Comments / 0