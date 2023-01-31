ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Q 105.7

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
CBS Chicago

Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer.  Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
Pitchfork

Y La Bamba Announce Tour and New Album Lucha, Share New Song: Listen

Y La Bamba—the group led by vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos—have announced a new album: Lucha arrives April 28 via Tender Loving Empire. Today, the group has shared lead single “Dibujos de Mi Alma,” which was written for Mendoza Ramos’ romantic partner right before the onset of the pandemic. “It’s a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection,” Mendoza Ramos explained. Hear the song below and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist and the band’s tour itinerary.
Consequence

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
GoLocalProv

Beyoncé is Coming to Gillette—See Her 2023 Tour Dates

Beyoncé is coming to New England this summer. Following the successful release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced her new world tour on Wednesday -- her first solo tour in over six years. According to the dates released -- Beyoncé will be at Gillette...

