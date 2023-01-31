HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable track sets two school records

The Barnstable High School boys and girls track teams traveled to the State Coaches Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Sunday and came home with plenty of highlights.

Lilly DeDecko finished 10th and set a Barnstable and personal record in the mile in 5:22.47. DeDecko, along with her sister Callie DeDecko, Lili Leuchauer and Chloe Dibb, set another Barnstable record in the 4x800m relay (10:30.03). Dibb also had a top-10 finish in the 1000m for the Red Hawks (3:05.87), and Callie DeDecko set a personal record in the two-mile (12:40).

Casey Holland set a personal record in the 300m for the boys team (37.37) and Jaxson Merrill ran a 10:29 two-mile.

In other high school action on Monday:

Swimming

Cape & Islands Meet: Sandwich High hosted the league championship meet. The Nantucket and Nauset girls teams finished as co-champions, typing atop the final standings at 345 points. The Nauset boys claimed the title finishing with 282 points.

Martha's Vineyard 82, Durfee 58: The Martha's Vineyard boys team defeated Durfee to continue their winning streak and finish 6-1. Grady Stalgren, Simon Hamarlund, Andy Carr, and Jacoby Harry won the 200-yard IM for the Vineyarders (2:11.39), and Carr won the 200 free (2:11.25), and the 100 fly (1:06.78). Kaua De Assis won the 50-yard freestyle as well. Christian Flanders, Emmett Silva, Kaua De Assis, and Nathan Cuthbert have all qualified for the state finals.

Boys Hockey

Sandwich 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 : Chris Cardillo scored the only goal of the game for the Blue Knights (10-3-1) in their win over the Dolphins (7-5-1). Mitchell Norkevicius recorded his 1,000th career save in the shutout effort.

Nantucket 6, St. John Paul II 2: The Whalers (6-4) picked up the home win over the Lions (1-9-1).

Girls Basketball

Bourne 50, Upper Cape 20: The Lady Canalmen (11-2) picked up the win over the Rams (6-6). McKinley Wenzel led the way with 14 points for Bourne.

Mashpee 69, Middlesborough 56: Amiyah Peters scored a game-high 25 to lead the Falcons (10-3) to the win. Hialeah Turner Foster added 18, and Stella Stecei dropped 10 in the win.

Boys Basketball

Duxbury 41, Falmouth 29: The Clippers drop to 7-6 this season.

