KMZU
USDA Continues Laying Foundation for More and Better Markets with Launch of Pilot Cattle Contracts Library
WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched its pilot Cattle Contracts Library today at Noon Eastern Time on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattle Contract Library webpage. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library to increase market transparency for cattle producers. This pilot library will provide new disclosure to the industry and public regarding the key terms, conditions, and volumes under which cattle are contracted, bringing sunshine to practices in what is now the largest part of the cattle market. This will empower cattle producers to negotiate better terms, more carefully monitor risks relating to marketing preferences and pricing practices, and ultimately take better advantage of market opportunities to produce cattle that the market demands.
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Food Stamps: GAO Recommends Changing Benefit Calculations, but Will the USDA Follow Up?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are a lifeline for American households that can't afford healthy food on their current incomes. Like certain other federal government programs, SNAP...
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Florida orange growers struggle to keep juice on tables after 'unprecedented setbacks' squeeze industry
Beck Brothers Citrus President Glenn Beck is "trying to survive now just for the hope of a better day" as Florida's orange supply is squeezed by freezes, diseases and hurricane damage.
beefmagazine.com
Income tax relief for drought or weather-related livestock sales
*This is the next article in the 2023 Southwest Economic Outlook series in our sister publication, Southwest Farm Press. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2023 outlook. If you have sold more livestock than normal...
Opinion: In the farm bill, protecting the productivity of Iowa agriculture
Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike Naig is the Iowa secretary of agriculture. With total output ranking second in the nation, Iowa agriculture is truly a productivity powerhouse. We are blessed to grow and raise significantly more than we, ourselves, can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. In our individual roles as Iowa secretary of agriculture and as a member of Congress on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, we are well positioned to serve Iowans and deliver real results for our farmers, families, and rural communities this year and beyond.
agupdate.com
Missouri family adapts into hog production
Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
Second Minnesota farmer charged in $46M organic crops fraud case
Two Minnesota farmers are accused of fraudulently selling more than $46 million in crops falsely touted as organic, the United States Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Friday. James Clayton Wolf, 65, from Jeffers, is accused of defrauding grain purchasers from 2014-2021 by selling non-GMO grains that were falsely labeled as...
USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight. The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
Agriculture Online
U.S. beef cow herd falls to lowest level since 1962, USDA says
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. beef cow herd dropped to its lowest level since 1962, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, after a severe drought raised costs for livestock feed. Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year, instead of keeping them to reproduce, as dry...
An Albertsons-Kroger Merger Could Impact Rural Tennessee
The proposed merger between the grocery chains Albertsons and Kroger has antitrust laws in the spotlight, as the supermarket companies are already the two largest in the country. Albertsons has more than 2,000 stores; Kroger has more than 2,700. In Tennessee, there are 121 Kroger stores with more than 18,000...
agupdate.com
Livestock farmers warned re mycotoxins
Widespread drought across Europe during the 2022 grain-growing season has again left livestock farmers wary. The dry spell caused increased levels of mycotoxins. Much of the United States has also been in a long-term drought. Just like the previous year, the drought has increased the presence of molds – which,...
Investing in the ‘thin green line’ that secures America’s food supply
America now has just 1.2 acres of farmable land per person.
Food Safety at Risk: 2.5 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Over Contamination Fears - List Of Products Released By USDA
The food industry in the United States strives to provide safe food products to its consumers. However, sometimes potentially dangerous food items make it to the shelves before regulators become aware of the issue. In this article, we will discuss the recent meat and poultry product recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
