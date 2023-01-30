ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

USDA Continues Laying Foundation for More and Better Markets with Launch of Pilot Cattle Contracts Library

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched its pilot Cattle Contracts Library today at Noon Eastern Time on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattle Contract Library webpage. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library to increase market transparency for cattle producers. This pilot library will provide new disclosure to the industry and public regarding the key terms, conditions, and volumes under which cattle are contracted, bringing sunshine to practices in what is now the largest part of the cattle market. This will empower cattle producers to negotiate better terms, more carefully monitor risks relating to marketing preferences and pricing practices, and ultimately take better advantage of market opportunities to produce cattle that the market demands.
WASHINGTON STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%

With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beefmagazine.com

Income tax relief for drought or weather-related livestock sales

*This is the next article in the 2023 Southwest Economic Outlook series in our sister publication, Southwest Farm Press. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2023 outlook. If you have sold more livestock than normal...
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: In the farm bill, protecting the productivity of Iowa agriculture

Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike Naig is the Iowa secretary of agriculture. With total output ranking second in the nation, Iowa agriculture is truly a productivity powerhouse. We are blessed to grow and raise significantly more than we, ourselves, can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. In our individual roles as Iowa secretary of agriculture and as a member of Congress on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, we are well positioned to serve Iowans and deliver real results for our farmers, families, and rural communities this year and beyond.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Missouri family adapts into hog production

Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
CUBA, MO
Jeremy Brower

USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight. The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.
Missouri Independent

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. beef cow herd falls to lowest level since 1962, USDA says

CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. beef cow herd dropped to its lowest level since 1962, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, after a severe drought raised costs for livestock feed. Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year, instead of keeping them to reproduce, as dry...
On Target News

An Albertsons-Kroger Merger Could Impact Rural Tennessee

The proposed merger between the grocery chains Albertsons and Kroger has antitrust laws in the spotlight, as the supermarket companies are already the two largest in the country. Albertsons has more than 2,000 stores; Kroger has more than 2,700. In Tennessee, there are 121 Kroger stores with more than 18,000...
TENNESSEE STATE
agupdate.com

Livestock farmers warned re mycotoxins

Widespread drought across Europe during the 2022 grain-growing season has again left livestock farmers wary. The dry spell caused increased levels of mycotoxins. Much of the United States has also been in a long-term drought. Just like the previous year, the drought has increased the presence of molds – which,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy