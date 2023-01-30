Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mike Naig is the Iowa secretary of agriculture. With total output ranking second in the nation, Iowa agriculture is truly a productivity powerhouse. We are blessed to grow and raise significantly more than we, ourselves, can consume. Therefore, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe. And Iowans can be immensely proud of that. In our individual roles as Iowa secretary of agriculture and as a member of Congress on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, we are well positioned to serve Iowans and deliver real results for our farmers, families, and rural communities this year and beyond.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO