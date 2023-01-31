Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
traverseticker.com
Parallel 45 Theatre Cancels 2023 Summer Season
Parallel 45 Theatre has cancelled its spring and summer 2023 activities, including its upcoming summer festival at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center - with the organization citing the move as necessary to address financial constraints in the hopes of working toward a more sustainable future. In a letter posted...
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves caught looting copper mine in the Upper Peninsula, DNR says
CENTRAL, Mich. (FOX 2) - An abandoned mine in northern Michigan reentered the news cycle recently after three thieves were nabbed for trying to steal hundreds of pounds of copper. The robbery attempt at the Central mine, which is found way at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula in the...
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
UpNorthLive.com
Couple charged with maintaining a drug house in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug house in Garfield Township, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend Nicholas Smith, 27, were arraigned on Saturday and have been charged with the following:. Possession with intent to deliver...
