Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'
The 29-year-old Memphis man died following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and the police officers involved have been charged with murder New details continue to emerge about what happened after Tyre Nichols, 29, was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7. Nichols died following a confrontation with police that was captured on police body cam and surveillance video. Officials have alleged the officers' actions were extremely violent and disturbing, and all five officers present have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Nichols, a Black man and father who...
Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols
President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
Tyre Nichols Autopsy Results Confirm ‘Severe Beating’ By Memphis Police, Attorneys Say
Tyre Nichols' autopsy results are consistent with claims he died from injuries sustained during a "severe beating" from Memphis police, his family's attorneys said. The post Tyre Nichols Autopsy Results Confirm ‘Severe Beating’ By Memphis Police, Attorneys Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Tyre Nichols Funeral Updates: Service Filled With Tearful Tributes, Calls for Justice
Tyre Nichols was laid to rest during a funeral service Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Eric Garner’s Daughter Blasts the Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video as a ‘Public Lynching’
Last Friday, the nation watched the release of several videos that showed five Black Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols died after succumbing to injuries from the beating. Emerald Snipes-Garner, who is the daughter of police brutality victim, Eric Garner, called...
[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
TV Host Blames Tyre Nichols for Refusing to Comply With Memphis Police
"This all could have been avoided with one simple move," Grant Stinchfield said, sparking outrage on social media.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
Tyre Nichols: Jim Jordan says 'no amount of training' could change what 5 Memphis cops did on video
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued “no amount of training” could change the caught-on-video actions of five Memphis officers against Tyre Nichols.
Five Memphis ex-police officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols | First Thing
Nichols, 29, died three days after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent. Plus, the rise of queerbaiting accusations
The police killing of Tyre Nichols: The video America didn't want to have to watch
In the anxious hours before the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage showing the role five officers played in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a palpable sense of dread over what the footage would reveal gripped many Americans. Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, told the Washington Post that...
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis emergency staff fired
Three Memphis emergency workers have been fired as part of an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols which has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide him with adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a...
