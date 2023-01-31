Read full article on original website
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
ETOnline.com
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ actress and the voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ dead at 45
Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her appearances on shows like “24” and “Bosch” and who voiced Tess in the blockbuster video game “The Last of Us,” died on Sunday at the age of 45. The cause of death was cancer. The St. Louis-born performer got her start on television with the series ‘Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2001. She appeared in the first season episode “Oasis” as a humanoid who falls in love with engineer Trip Tucker. This led to guest shots on “Angel,” “Charmed,” “E-Ring,” “Cold Case,” “Supernatural,” and plenty of others. In 2007, she landed a recurring role...
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
The Hollywood Gossip
The Blacklist to End After 10 Seasons (Yes, The Blacklist Has Been on for 10 Seasons)
NBC has officially crossed off The Blacklist. On Wednesday, the network announced that this James Spader-led drama will wrap up after its upcoming 10th season, which is scheduled to premiere on February 26. “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on February 6? Kodi Lee, Brandon Leake …
Episode 6 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday night on NBC, with the final set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, this week there is NO Golden Buzzer, so only one act will advance thanks to the “AGT” superfans (whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode). That means the other nine artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on February 6 on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold...
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
‘Accused’ Episode 3: ‘Danny’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before
The cast of 'Accused' Episode 3, 'Danny's Story,' includes stars like Rachel Bilson and more. Here are all the details on the episode's cast.
What happened in the Silent Witness Southbay ending, are Nikki and Jack still a couple and will there be another season of the intense BBC drama?
The Silent Witness Southbay ending brought the new season to a high-octane conclusion as multiple crimes were solved by the Lyell team
‘The Rookie’ Season 5: Who Is Monica?
Bridget Regan has a recurring role as Monica in 'The Rookie' Season 5 on ABC. Read on to learn more about the character and actor.
Linda Ronstadt might not get paid for streams from HBO's 'The Last of Us'
The singer's streams exploded in popularity, but her royalty check may not.
‘American Dreams’ Cast: Where Brittany Snow, Vanessa Lengies, Will Estes and More Are Now
This is their generation! American Dreams, the fan-favorite drama starring Brittany Snow in her breakout role — alongside Vanessa Lengies, Will Estes, Sarah Ramos and more — may have been canceled in 2005, but its legacy lives on. The NBC series, which ran for three seasons and aired more than 60 episodes, was set in […]
