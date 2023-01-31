Effective: 2023-02-02 19:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Patchy dense fog early tonight Expect patchy dense fog from southwest Nebraska up through the sandhills and eastern panhandle early tonight, including along Interstate 80. Visibility will be below 1/2 mile at times and combined with cold temperatures, the fog may create a thin coating of ice with slick spots possible on bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave extra space between vehicles.

