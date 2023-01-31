Effective: 2023-02-02 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Wharton and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.4 feet on 11/17/1961. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.4 Thu 8 pm CST 16.9 14.6 13.0

