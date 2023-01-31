Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Thursday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 930 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 163.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 163.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 164.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 164.4 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through this afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low- water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Comments / 0