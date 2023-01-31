The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada. Read More Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant near ND baseChina accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to relaunch China flights

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO