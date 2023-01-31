ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anton Taps Fremantle Alumni Sangeeta Desai and Sarah Doole to Helm New TV Production Arm

By Elsa Keslassy
 2 days ago
Anton, the London-based company behind “Mothers’ Instinct” and “The End We Start From,” has hired Fremantle alumni Sangeeta Desai and Sarah Doole to spearhead its newly launched TV production arm.

Anton said it will seek to attract leading creatives to launch production scripted labels across Europe. The banner will also look at direct, and first-look deals with established on- and off-screen talent.

“I’m delighted that Sangeeta and Sarah are joining Anton to launch and run our new TV arm,” said Sebastien Raybaud. “Their expertise, experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable. This move marks an important milestone in the development of the company,” Raybaud continued.

Desai added that “Anton has quickly gained a reputation for shaking up the way feature films are financed and produced.” She said she looked forward to exploring “how we can take advantage of Anton’s agility and flexibility to offer some of Europe’s best creatives the chance to realize their ambitions.

Desai and Doole will form the senior management structure of the new arm. Sitting on the Anton Board, Desai will spearhead the new business unit, overseeing strategy, operations, and business development, while Doole will shape Anton’s content plans as Creative Director. Desai previously worked as board director at Boatrocker Media, CEO of OSN, as well as global COO and CEO of emerging markets at Fremantle. Doole, meanwhile, is the founder and CEO of talent incubator Sow the Seed, former CEO of Red Productions and Director of Global Drama at Fremantle.

The pair are joined by Anton’s current VP, Production and Development, Jack Buckley, who has been promoted to head of development. He will oversee series co-productions and the new indie slates, while Millie Laubscher rounds up the current team as development assistant.

Anton, which also has offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Berlin, has so far produced and/or financed over 400 titles since inception, including film franchises such as “Paddington,” “Shaun the Sheep” and “Greenland,” as well as high-end television including the BBC’s “The Pursuit of Love,” “His Dark Materials,” “Gentleman Jack” and “Around The World in 80 Days.” On the film side, Anton developed, produced and financed the Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway-fronted ‘Mother’s Instinct” and “The End We Start From” starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch. Anton’s revenge thriller “Femme” starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Views
