Special elections today in north Georgia

Today is election day in Jackson and Barrow counties: seven candidates—six Republicans and one Democrat—are on the ballot in a special election that takes place tomorrow. The winner fills the state House seat that opened after the December arrest of state Representative-elect Danny Rampey, who is facing theft charges in Winder. With seven candidates, there is the prospect of a runoff. If needed, that election would be held on February 21.

Today is runoff day in House District 7, where Sheree Ralston—widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston—will face Blue Ridge banker Johnny Chastain, with the winner filling the remainder of David Ralston’s unexpired term as state Representative for a district that covers all or parts of Fannin, Gilmer, and Dawson counties. David Ralston died last November.