Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
What's being done to stop racism and antisemitism in Kansas City-area schools?
Multiple Kansas City-area schools have experienced cases of derogatory remarks and vandalism directed at minority groups lately. Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the vandalism of the football stadium's press box at Blue Valley High School. The boy's basketball team from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts...
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
martincitytelegraph.com
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents
New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
One person killed in Kansas City shooting Wednesday night
One person died after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri late Wednesday night near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.
Kansas City company failed to protect workers, according to OSHA
Kansas City's U.S. Engineering Services failed to protect workers leading to an electrocution, according to an OSHA investigation.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 9-year-old girl
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Thursday it located a girl who had went missing.
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
Kansas agency to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has initiated administrative proceedings to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s animal shelter license.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side. The police stated that both shooting victims had...
kcur.org
Kansas City added bike lanes to make Truman Road safer — but business complaints may kill one
Kansas City is considering removing the bike lane on one side of Truman Road after weeks of opposition from a group of business owners on the crash-heavy street. The city started building the bike lane along Truman Road last fall, but paused construction last month as business owners voiced frustration with the project and what they say was a lack of engagement from city officials. People who own businesses along Truman Road argued in previous public meetings that it negatively impacts their businesses.
Homicide investigation begins after woman fails to check out of Olathe hotel
Olathe police investigate the death of Rhoda Morgan after she failed to check out of a hotel room and officers found her body inside.
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KCTV 5
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
Comments / 4