Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents

New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side. The police stated that both shooting victims had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City added bike lanes to make Truman Road safer — but business complaints may kill one

Kansas City is considering removing the bike lane on one side of Truman Road after weeks of opposition from a group of business owners on the crash-heavy street. The city started building the bike lane along Truman Road last fall, but paused construction last month as business owners voiced frustration with the project and what they say was a lack of engagement from city officials. People who own businesses along Truman Road argued in previous public meetings that it negatively impacts their businesses.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO

