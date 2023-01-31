Read full article on original website
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Kathy Hochul proposes wider MTA ban on dangerous people in NYC subways
ALBANY – Judges could ban more dangerous people from New York City subways and buses under a budget-tied proposal pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul amid broader efforts to boost safety after a series of violent incidents last year. The proposal would expand a 2020 law that allows multiyear bans for people convicted of sexual crimes or assaults against MTA employees to include those also convicted of assaulting fellow riders and agency contractors. “They need high-quality service. They need reliability. They need safety,” Hochul told reporters Thursday while highlighting her efforts to boost safety and reliability within the MTA system, including a proposed $1.6...
Budget proposal would allow speed cameras on MTA crossings, including Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers’ worst nightmare could soon become a reality; even more speed cameras. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow the MTA set up speed cameras at the agency’s various bridges and tunnels, which include the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
MTA: We Clearly F-ed This One Up
A planned tribute at the new Grand Central Madison station has instead turned into another embarrassing situation for the MTA.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
Time Out Global
These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms
If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
NY1
Morning Briefing: City clears out migrants camped outside Hell's Kitchen hotel; what Hochul's proposed budget means for NYC
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Today we will see mostly sunny skies but it will be breezy, with highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. This weather will change as temperatures drop significantly Friday. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NBC New York
I-Team: License Plate Covers Still for Sale at Big-Name Stores, Despite NYC Ban
According to a law passed by the New York City Council last spring, the sale of anything that obscures a vehicle license plate is now banned in the five boroughs. But that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in auto parts from cashing in on plastic plate covers.
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks
The welcome wagon for New York City migrants is reported to include free food, free cell phones, free transportation as well as free healthcare. According to an article in the New York Post, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US and are seeking asylum have been given freebies.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399
NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
wshu.org
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license
Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
