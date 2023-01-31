ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Kathy Hochul proposes wider MTA ban on dangerous people in NYC subways

ALBANY – Judges could ban more dangerous people from New York City subways and buses under a budget-tied proposal pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul amid broader efforts to boost safety after a series of violent incidents last year. The proposal would expand a 2020 law that allows multiyear bans for people convicted of sexual crimes or assaults against MTA employees to include those also convicted of assaulting fellow riders and agency contractors. “They need high-quality service. They need reliability. They need safety,” Hochul told reporters Thursday while highlighting her efforts to boost safety and reliability within the MTA system, including a proposed $1.6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Budget proposal would allow speed cameras on MTA crossings, including Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers’ worst nightmare could soon become a reality; even more speed cameras. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow the MTA set up speed cameras at the agency’s various bridges and tunnels, which include the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms

If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399

NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
wshu.org

Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license

Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
MANHATTAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy