EXCLUSIVE: Championship club make late move to sign Sunderland defender

By Michael Graham
 2 days ago

Rotherham United are confident that they can conclude a deadline day move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

Wright has been linked with a few clubs this month, with Portsmouth holding the firmest interest. None of them have tempted him enough to leave, though.

However, Rotherham hope to take him on loan for the rest of the season to help with their bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

While his previous offers have been permanent deals to Scotland or League One, it is thought a low-risk loan move that keeps him in the Championship is a lot more tempting.

The decision will essentially lay with Wright himself. Sunderland are signing another defender in Joe Anderson, increasing competition for places even further.

So, while the club would ideally like to keep Wright around for his experience, they also don’t want to deny him the chance to go out and play regular football should he get a tempting enough offer.

Rotherham currently sit in 20 th position in the Championship table, five points above the relegation zone and see Wright as the kind of character who could help complete the job of keeping them up.

