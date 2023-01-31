ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors, McDonald's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $40.65 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.3% to $36.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Sanmina Corporation SANM posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY23 guidance. Sanmina shares jumped 7.1% to $59.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation MCD to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares fell 0.1% to $270.50 in after-hours trading.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter. NXP Semiconductors shares dropped 3.2% to $173.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. PFE to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion after the closing bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.1% to $43.58 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga

