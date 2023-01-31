ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Council OKs Bell Street viaduct repair contract

The Fremont City Council approved on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC, to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city. The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north...
FREMONT, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy