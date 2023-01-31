Read full article on original website
Council OKs Bell Street viaduct repair contract
The Fremont City Council approved on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC, to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city. The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north...
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
Photos from Omaha officers' body cameras show suspect holding a gun in fatal storage unit shooting
OMAHA — Omaha Police Department body camera photos show a burglary suspect holding a handgun moments before two officers were shot and the suspect was killed at a storage facility near 53rd and Center streets late Monday night. Officers Nicholas Lanning and Joshua Moore were both wounded during an...
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
