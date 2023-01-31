Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
6 colour trends influencing our homes in 2023
The biggest colour trends of 2023 are a joyous mix of warmth and optimism, which makes decorating our homes that much more enjoyable. Choosing the right colour for your home can be a welcome exercise in self-expression – it is often where we begin our design process and it can have great impact on our sense of wellbeing and contentment in our homes.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
livingetc.com
This interior designer’s once drab velvet sofa now looks brand new – the secret? A self-mixed fabric paint
Are you tired of your sofa? Do you want to switch up the color without splashing out on a brand new one? Or maybe you want to restore the fading fabric of your retro sofa to its former glory? If so, you might want to consider giving it a fresh lick of paint.
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
Wayfair winter sale: Overstock deals on patio furniture, storage, home goods and more
Wayfair is overstocked with merchandise and has marked down select furniture and home goods during its “Surplus Sale.”. The “Surplus Sale” features up to 50% off on everything from living room seating to wall art. Deep discounts also are available on patio sets and storage furniture. Shoppers...
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
ELLE DECOR
Shop Like Your Favorite A-List Designer With Showroom, The Expert’s New Retail Concept
Above: A look from Showroom featuring a Nordic Knots rug, a Lawson-Fenning Chair, a vintage settee, a Rose Tarlow floorlamp, and a Frama stool. The void between your living room and that perfectly-styled one on the cover of certain magazines (ahem) can feel impossibly vast. Maybe you can’t quite articulate your cottagecore-meets-Eileen Gray aesthetic. It’s more likely, however, that you don’t have the budget to commit to a full-service interior design project.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin"
Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Snakeskin” texture for its Air Jordan 11. Arriving in “Yellow Snakeskin,” the Air Jordan 11 Low kicks off 2023 with a vibrant hue, ready for the warmer weather. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white, tour yellow and sail...
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH SS23 Pre-Collection Is Inspired by Tokyo's Endless Evolution
AMBUSH is gearing up for the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 with its pre-collection. The capsule sees creative director Yoon Ahn take inspiration from the city she has called home for the past two decades. From the wide range of looks intermingling with the mixture of cultures, the city of...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 2 Arrives in a Classic "Cement Grey"
The Air Jordan 2 has dropped in a new colorway, keeping to a clean and crips aesthetic. The new “Cement Grey” colorway sees the classic high-top come dressed in white, cement grey, sail and black color scheme. The shoe’s upper is mostly constructed with a white leather base, featuring cement grey detailing around the lining of the tongue, the Air Jordan branding and the heel. Black piping lines the panels while the rest of the shoe sits atop a sail heel counter and grey rubber outsole. The insole features a skyline graphic with a quote that reads, “Loo, Up In The Air.”
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
heckhome.com
Best King comforter sets by Latest bedding
Are you looking for a comfortable and stylish King-sized comforter sets for your bedroom? Look no further than Latest Bedding, your one-stop shop for the best bedding in the United States. We offer a wide range of high-quality comforters, quilts, duvet covers, and window panels, all available for purchase online.
hypebeast.com
Marni FW23 Makes Striking Statements With Just Four Colors
Inside Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Wednesday, Marni debuted a maximalist Fall/Winter 2023 collection filled with powerful, punchy, and oftentimes avant-garde silhouettes. To the sounds of the Tokyo Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dev Hynes, creative director Francesco Risso set his designs in motion through a 1,800-person crowd and an arena that he had wrapped entirely in stark-white paper.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow "Light Bone"
As a leader in collaboration, has developed many high-profile relationships that it continues to lean on for the development of unique, trend-defining products. One such collaborator who doesn’t hesitate to take risks is Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER. Having launched its collaborative Air Force 1 Low project at the end of last year, the attention now shifts to its Moc Flow, an interpretation of Nike’s Air Moc.
hypebeast.com
L’OBJET Launches New Homeware Series L’Atelier
Luxury design brand L’OBJET has launched a new series of homeware collections entitled, L’Atelier. L’Atelier made its debut at the French interior design trade fair, Maison et Objet, and is comprised of eight collections. The range of offering centers on L’OBJET’s craftsmen and their history of unique design techniques. With L’Atelier, the collections take form by focusing on core materials like wood, porcelain, Peruvian Highland wool, linen sateen and more. From abstract decor bowls with geometric designs to contemporary psychedelic tablecloths, each item fuses classic and modern styles.
livingetc.com
Pastel kitchens are a big new design trend - minimalist, soothing, uplifting. Here's why
After years of the sameness of the white cabinet and counters, the recent design trend for pastel kitchens is a welcome breath of fresh air. And there are so many ways of interpreting the look - from going all in, to painting a wall here or there, to simply adding some pastel bar stools. If you’re unsure, the France/USA-based interior designer Penny Drue Baird advises erring on the side of caution: "You could even just do it with changeable accessories, for example, pastel dishes on open shelving."
Comments / 0