More rounds of freezing rain and ice expected across the South after already deadly road conditions

Read full article on original website
Related
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.
( CNN ) - As a wave of ice and sleet continues to batter sections of the southern and central US into the late hours, hazardous driving conditions are now connected to three deaths in Texas.
Don’t Do This! The Most Expensive Traffic Violations in Texas
I consider myself a rather conservative driver. My speedometer rarely goes more than 3-4 mph over the posted speed limit, I'm borderline obsessive about using my turn signals, and yellow lights mean slow down, not speed up. Of course, there are exceptions from time to time, but I said I'm...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Stunning videos capture the full scope of Southern ice storm
The winter storm in the South left an ice-glazed trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. Videos captured during the event showed the hazards of travel while others showed how residents took advantage of the ice. A winter storm caused widespread disruptions across the southern United States this week...
Is It Legal To Chain Your Dog Outside In The State Of Texas?
Owning a dog is a Texas sized responsibility for any family. Watching after an animal that can't necessarily speak if they're in pain or not is definitely one should handle with the utmost care. But most of time, dogs love to run around, don't they?. For that, they'll definitely need...
deltadailynews.com
Texas ice storm live updates: Over 340,000 customers without power
(NEW YORK) — A massive ice storm is freezing Texas and the southern United States on Wednesday. Some 60 million people in 22 states — from New Mexico to Maine — are on alert for dangerously cold weather, ice and flooding. Freezing rain and sleet are in...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Ice storm leaves at least 6 dead in Texas in slick travel conditions
Authorities in Texas said at least six people died following winter weather that created hazardous travel conditions and slick roads. Classes were also canceled at area schools.
Myhighplains.com
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Looking to Move? These are Top 8 Safest Cities In Texas
If you know me, you know I adhere to the belief that there’s not much you can say bad about Texas. I’ve lived in this great state most of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Texans usually take pride in our home's accomplishments,...
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department. More than 500...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
The Weather Channel
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2