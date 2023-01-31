ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

More rounds of freezing rain and ice expected across the South after already deadly road conditions

By Taylor Ward, Christina Maxouris, Dakin Andone
CNN
 4 days ago
CNN

