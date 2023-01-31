ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Southern adds another SWAC victory, defeating Jackson State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIF3o_0kX5M5nM00

Southern recorded their third straight win, handing Jackson State a 73-62 loss at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday night. The Jags went into halftime with a 25-point lead. Despite being outscored 47-33 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Tigers and hold on for the win.

Bryson Etienne led the way for Southern, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. Etienne was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Jags. The team shot 50% from the field while scoring 1.09 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-24 three-point attempts.

Jackson State was led by Romelle Mansel, who recorded 16 points and nine boards. The Tigers went 17-of-48 from the field in this one, including 3-of-14 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ru2Y_0kX5M5nM00

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Southern takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Jackson State faces Mississippi Valley State University at home. The Jags will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Southern adds another SWAC victory, defeating Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
mississippiscoreboard.com

CALLAWAY HIGH ALUMNUS AND OLE MISS SOPHOMORE POINT GUARD DAESHUN RUFFIN STEPS AWAY FROM TEAM TO FOCUS ON PHYSICAL, MENTAL HEALTH – BY ROBERT WILSON

Callaway High alumnus and Ole Miss sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin – the first Mississippi Player of the Year to play for the Rebels in 23 years – announced in a statement Tuesday night that he is stepping away from the team “in hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health.”
OXFORD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Malik Franklin signs to Jones CC

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball player Malik Franklin has signed to play at Jones Community College. Franklin, who is currently helping VHS to a 25-2 season, made the announcement on Tuesday. Franklin was also selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. VDN will reach out to Franklin...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Four Callaway football players sign letters of intent

JACKSON, Miss. — Coming off their best season in years the Callaway Chargers had four players sign on to colleges as National Signing period gets under way this week. The players hope the season they had and their opportunity to play at the next level is the start of what could become the norm at Callaway.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce update in Mike Ouzts abduction/shooting investigation

Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home earlier this month. As this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana, it encompasses multiple crime scenes with numerous law enforcement agencies involved. For that reason, the Vicksburg Police Department has been reluctant to release information out of concern that any material we release may jeopardize another agency’s part in this investigation.
VICKSBURG, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 South

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
JACKSON, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy