Read full article on original website
Related
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The National Civics Bee is an annual competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics...
Longwood Gardens Acquires du Pont Estate in Delaware’s ‘Chateaux Country’
The hilltop mansion in Delaware belonging to the du Pont family. Kennett Square’s top tourist attraction, Longwood Gardens, is acquiring an estate belonging to the family that designed the property, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Longtime owner of the recently acquired 505-acre estate, Irénée du Pont...
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery
Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style
An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Impact of The Arc of Chester County: Andrew and Jerry’s Story
The Arc of Chester County through its Family Support Services Program (FSS) provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to live, work and fully participate in their community through a variety of in-home and community services, including activities of daily living.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
delawarebusinessnow.com
(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate
The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
Less Than Three Days Remain to Submit Nominations for the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars
The 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars included (clockwise from top left) Alyssa Levan, Matthew Riddick, Ashley Leiss, and Darren Girardeau. Less than three days remain to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 PM on Friday, Feb. 3. We’ve had...
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
Home of the Sparrow Named Nonprofit of the Year
The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry will honor Home of the Sparrow as the “Nonprofit of the Year” at its annual Small Business Awards Breakfast Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
As Birds Head to Superbowl, This Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Superbowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dahrouch is one of many...
So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?
Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
Chester County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Chester County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6ABC plugged in the details of why. PPL has cited “technical issues” as the cause of elevated charges...
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0