Chester County, PA

PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery

Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate

The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
DELCO.Today

So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?

Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chester County, PA
